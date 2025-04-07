Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Lesotho faces uncertainty after U.S. imposes 50% tariff on imports

(AP) – If you’ve ever bought jeans from major American brands like Levi’s or Wrangler, there’s a good chance they were made in Lesotho—a small country in southern Africa.

The textile industry plays a critical role in Lesotho’s economy. It employs about 12,000 people and sends nearly 75% of its products to the United States.

However, this could soon change following a new 50% tariff imposed on imports from Lesotho by U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump claims that Lesotho charges a 99% tariff on American goods. The government of Lesotho disputes this claim, saying they do not know how the U.S. arrived at that figure. Officials from Lesotho did not provide the actual tariff rate during a recent public statement.

The increased tariff has raised concerns among workers, who fear that the higher export costs may push American buyers away, leading to job losses.

Small business owner Palesa Makae warned that the impact could be severe: “If that happens, some of the women and men who work in those factories will be out of work.”

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, trade between Lesotho and the United States totaled $240.1 million in 2024.

Besides clothing, Lesotho also exports diamonds and other goods.

The World Bank classifies Lesotho as a lower-middle-income country. Nearly half of its 2.3 million people live below the poverty line, and about one in four are unemployed.

In response to the tariff, Lesotho’s Trade Minister Mokhethi Shelile announced plans to find new trading partners and use the African Continental Free Trade Area to grow exports within the continent. “We are not going to die. We will diversify and explore other markets,” he said.

