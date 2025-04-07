Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICAPOLITICS

Peter Obi and Governor Otti convene Labour Party NEC meeting following Supreme Court ruling

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Peter Obi and Governor Otti convene Labour Party NEC meeting following Supreme Court ruling

(DAILY POST) – Two key figures in the Labour Party—its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti—have called for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC meeting is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

In a joint notice issued by Obi and Otti, it was announced that the NEC session will be followed by a town hall engagement with key stakeholders and other party organs at the Transcorp Hilton. The notice, signed by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), was shared with DAILY POST.

According to Umar, the expected attendees include:

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

  • The Labour Party’s 2023 vice presidential candidate
  • Serving and former senators, as well as senatorial candidates from the 2023 elections
  • Serving and former members of the House of Representatives and LP candidates for the House in 2023
  • All members of the National Caretaker Committee (NTC)
  • All former governorship candidates who remain within the party
  • Representatives from the NLC/TUC Political Commission
  • All former members of the Labour Party’s National Working Committee

This high-level meeting follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that effectively dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) previously led by Julius Abure, prompting renewed discussions about the party’s leadership and direction.

You Might Also Like

TotalEnergies set to invest $6 billion in Nigeria

U.S says No Plans to Establish Military Base In Nigeria

Ackson, Tanzania’s Speaker, elected president of Inter-Parliamentary Union

U.S. Judge rules law prohibiting Possession of Firearms in Post Offices unconstitutional

Zoe Saldaña reflects on artistry at 82nd Golden Globe Awards

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Court grants ₦400 million bail to Bauchi Accountant General, Co-defendant in EFCC money laundering case Court grants ₦400 million bail to Bauchi Accountant General, Co-defendant in EFCC money laundering case
Next Article Police crackdown on 'Take It Back' protesters nationwide, arrest activists in FCT Abuja, others Police crackdown on ‘Take It Back’ protesters nationwide, arrest activists in FCT Abuja, others
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!