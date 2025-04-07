Peter Obi and Governor Otti convene Labour Party NEC meeting following Supreme Court ruling

(DAILY POST) – Two key figures in the Labour Party—its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and Abia State Governor, Alex Otti—have called for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

The NEC meeting is scheduled to take place in Abuja on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

In a joint notice issued by Obi and Otti, it was announced that the NEC session will be followed by a town hall engagement with key stakeholders and other party organs at the Transcorp Hilton. The notice, signed by Ibrahim Umar, spokesman for the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), was shared with DAILY POST.

According to Umar, the expected attendees include:

The Labour Party’s 2023 vice presidential candidate

Serving and former senators, as well as senatorial candidates from the 2023 elections

Serving and former members of the House of Representatives and LP candidates for the House in 2023

All members of the National Caretaker Committee (NTC)

All former governorship candidates who remain within the party

Representatives from the NLC/TUC Political Commission

All former members of the Labour Party’s National Working Committee

This high-level meeting follows a recent Supreme Court ruling that effectively dissolved the National Working Committee (NWC) previously led by Julius Abure, prompting renewed discussions about the party’s leadership and direction.