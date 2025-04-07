Police crackdown on ‘Take It Back’ protesters nationwide, arrest activists in FCT Abuja, others

(PT) – Security forces on Monday, April 7, 2025, moved to suppress nationwide protests organized by the Take It Back movement, arresting multiple activists and dispersing gatherings in several states.

Four protesters were arrested in Yobe State, while two others—a male protester known as “Flag Boy” and a woman identified as Bose—were detained near the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja. In Rivers State, police used teargas to disperse demonstrators.

Juwon Sanyaolu, National Coordinator of the Take It Back movement, confirmed the arrests. “Four of our comrades have also been arrested by the police in Yobe,” he told PREMIUM TIMES. “The police also teargassed protesters in Rivers State, as they did in Abuja.”

The protest, led by former presidential candidate Omoyele Sowore, took place across several states including Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Rivers, and Yobe. Protesters were demanding an end to what they called “bad governance” and the shrinking space for free speech in Nigeria. One of their major demands was the repeal of the Cybercrime Act, which they say is frequently used to arrest and prosecute Nigerians for expressing opinions on social media.

Police Opposition to Protest

Ahead of the protest, the Nigeria Police Force had expressed concern over its timing, noting that it was scheduled on the same day the country marked National Police Day—an event dedicated to celebrating the service and contributions of police officers.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said while the police respect the right to peaceful protest, the decision to hold it on such a significant day raised suspicions. “The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such a protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security are to be celebrated,” Mr. Adejobi stated.

He described the protest as “ill-timed and mischievous,” suggesting it could be an attempt to damage the reputation of the police and the country. He also noted that dignitaries, including foreign diplomats and police officials, were expected to attend the National Police Day event.

Sowore Responds

Mr. Sowore dismissed the police’s claims, stating that the protest was not aimed at undermining the celebration but rather to draw attention to critical national issues. In a post on his verified Facebook page, he said the police’s reaction was a distraction from the controversy surrounding Inspector-General of Police Kayode Egbetokun’s continued stay in office.

Sowore argued that Mr. Egbetokun had completed 35 years of service and should step down, in line with the law. “Nigeria needs a new police force, not one headed by a spent force IGP utilising diversionary tactics to shift public attention from his shortcomings and scandals,” he wrote. “Regardless, tomorrow’s protest must go on across Nigeria. Nothing can stop the movement of the people!”

Background

The April 7 protest is the latest in a series of demonstrations led by Sowore and his Take It Back movement, a pro-democracy group he founded in 2018. The group has consistently spoken out against corruption, mismanagement, and police brutality.

It gained national attention during the #RevolutionNow protests and has remained active in calling for reforms in governance and the security sector.

Mr. Sowore, who ran for president in 2019 and 2023 under the African Action Congress (AAC), has faced multiple arrests and legal challenges for his activism. He remains a prominent critic of both current and past Nigerian governments.