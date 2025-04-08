Ethiopia: Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede appointed interim President of Tigray

Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede has been appointed as the interim president of Ethiopia’s Tigray region, replacing Getachew Reda, who was removed amid growing internal tensions within the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Prior to his appointment, Lt. Gen. Tadesse served as deputy president of the interim administration and head of the cabinet secretariat for peace and security in Tigray.

His new mandate includes overseeing the full return of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to their original homes and ensuring the disarmament and reintegration of former combatants, in line with the terms of the Pretoria Agreement, which ended the region’s two-year civil war in 2022.

These responsibilities were outlined in a one-page directive signed by Tadesse following his appointment.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by several senior government officials and the newly elected Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

Tadesse’s appointment comes at a time of growing political instability within the TPLF. Concerns have been raised that the widening rift in the party could spark another civil conflict. The TPLF has been pushing for the removal of Reda and other officials since last year, attempting to replace them with its preferred candidates. It also removed some members, including Reda, from the party’s ranks.

In March, the crisis escalated when armed soldiers loyal to the TPLF seized control of key towns, including Adigrat, the region’s second-largest city. Reda described the action as a “coup”, and fled to Addis Ababa amid rising tensions.

Lt. Gen. Tadesse’s leadership is expected to play a crucial role in restoring stability and guiding the region through a fragile post-conflict recovery.