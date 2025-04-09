Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

LIVINGNEWS

China slaps 84% hike on U.S goods; U.S. stock futures tumble more than 600 points as Trump tariffs begin

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
China slaps 84% hike on U.S goods; U.S. stock futures tumble more than 600 points as Trump tariffs begin

China slaps 84% hike on U.S goods; U.S. stock futures tumble more than 600 points as Trump tariffs begin

The initial impact of U.S President Donald Trump’s tariffs on several countries, including its allies, which came into effect on Wednesday, April 9, 2025). Hardest hit is China, which faces 104% in levies.

Meanwhile, China lodged a new complaint

with the World Trade Organization on Wednesday after the U.S increased tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%.

“The situation has dangerously escalated… As one of the affected members, China expresses grave concern and firm opposition to this reckless move,” the Chinese mission to the WTO said in a statement provided to Reuters.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has cautioned that a U.S. economic recession is “a likely outcome” from Trump’s tariffs, adding on to rising fears of an economic contraction on Wall Street.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

“When you see a 2000-point decline [in the Dow Jones Industrial Average], it sort of feeds on itself, doesn’t it,” Dimon said on Fox Business’ “Mornings With Maria” show. “It makes you feel like you’re losing money in your 401(k), you’re losing money in your pension. You’ve got to cut back.”

You Might Also Like

29 killed in South Africa bus crash

A school for eco warriors

Sudan’s warring army to resume peace talk in Jeddah

South Africa Invites Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Amid Fallout with U.S.

Rwanda marks Int’l Labor Day with emphasis on youth digital skills promotion

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByUSAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Ethiopia: Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede appointed interim President of Tigray Ethiopia: Lt. Gen. Tadesse Werede appointed interim President of Tigray
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!