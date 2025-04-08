Harvard, UCLA, Stanford among U.S. schools reporting student visa revocations

Harvard University has confirmed that the student visas of five individuals—three current students and two recent graduates—have been revoked. Harvard is one of more than a dozen higher education institutions actively monitoring and reporting the number of affiliated international students affected by recent federal actions.

These developments are part of what appears to be a widespread effort by the Trump administration to revoke the visas or green cards of international students, citing alleged violations of immigration rules. These range from minor legal infractions to participation in protests. In some cases, the reasons for the revocations remain unclear or have not been disclosed by the administration.

Since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term, the U.S. State Department has revoked more than 300 student visas nationwide, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who addressed the issue during a press briefing on March 27.

The following is a summary of reported impacts at U.S. colleges and universities, based on data shared by the institutions. These numbers are not exhaustive but reflect known cases:

Arizona State University : At least eight students have been affected.

: At least eight students have been affected. Central Michigan University : Four current and former students had their visas revoked.

: Four current and former students had their visas revoked. Colorado State University : Six students were impacted.

: Six students were impacted. Harvard University : Three students and two recent graduates lost their visas.

: Three students and two recent graduates lost their visas. Kent State University : Three individuals have been affected.

: Three individuals have been affected. Minnesota State University : Five students have reportedly been impacted.

: Five students have reportedly been impacted. North Carolina State University : Two international students had their visas revoked.

: Two international students had their visas revoked. Ohio State University : Five individuals were affected.

: Five individuals were affected. Stanford University : Four current students and two recent graduates lost their visas.

: Four current students and two recent graduates lost their visas. University of California system : Although an exact figure has not been provided, the system has confirmed that campuses including UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Irvine have all been impacted.

: Although an exact figure has not been provided, the system has confirmed that campuses including UCLA, UC San Diego, UC Berkeley, UC Davis, and UC Irvine have all been impacted. University of Cincinnati : The university has reported a “small number” of affected international students.

: The university has reported a “small number” of affected international students. University of Colorado : Two students have recently been impacted.

: Two students have recently been impacted. University of Kentucky : The school has stated that a “small number” of students were affected.

: The school has stated that a “small number” of students were affected. University of Massachusetts Amherst : Five students had their visas revoked.

: Five students had their visas revoked. University of Michigan : Four international students have been impacted.

: Four international students have been impacted. University of Nevada, Las Vegas : Four students were affected by the recent visa revocations.

: Four students were affected by the recent visa revocations. University of Oregon: One student has been impacted.

University officials and immigration advocates have expressed concern over the apparent pattern of visa cancellations, noting that the lack of transparency around the decisions has caused confusion and uncertainty within the international student community.