Trump administration fires senior Navy officer listed as ‘woke’

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Shoshana Chatfield, the only woman serving on NATO’s military committee, was dismissed over the weekend by the Trump administration, according to U.S. officials speaking on Monday.

While no official reason was given, sources say the decision appears to be linked to Chatfield’s past comments in support of diversity in the military.

Officials said Chatfield received a call from Admiral Christopher Grady, the acting chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, informing her that the administration wanted to take the position in a “different direction.” They believe the decision was made last week by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, though it remains unclear whether President Donald Trump directly influenced the move.

Three U.S. officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters, confirmed the firing.

Chatfield is now the third senior female officer to be dismissed since Trump took office. In February, Hegseth announced the removal of Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Chief of Naval Operations. President Trump also fired Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Linda Fagan just one day after he was sworn in.

Trump and Hegseth have both expressed strong opposition to what they call “woke” military policies. They have led a campaign to remove military leaders who supported diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs and to eliminate such programs and content from military platforms.

The conservative American Accountability Foundation had identified Vice Adm. Chatfield as one of several senior officers promoting DEI. In a letter to Hegseth, the group argued that “purging the woke from the military is imperative.”

Chatfield, a Navy helicopter pilot, previously led a joint reconstruction team in Afghanistan. She was serving as one of 32 military representatives on NATO’s military committee, which advises the North Atlantic Council and the Nuclear Planning Group. The committee serves as a bridge between political leaders and NATO’s military structure.

The American Accountability Foundation’s letter also noted that Chatfield had shared supportive comments on LinkedIn about a diversity summit and had delivered a speech in 2015 on Women’s Equality Day. She was quoted as saying, “Investing in empowering women can unlock human potential.”

The group also cited another quote from Chatfield: “Our diversity is our strength” — a phrase that Hegseth has publicly criticized.

Senator Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, expressed concern over the decision.

“Trump’s relentless attacks on our alliances and his careless dismissal of decorated military officials make us less safe and weaken our position across the world,” Warner said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The broader campaign to dismantle DEI programs has sparked questions from lawmakers, community leaders, and the public. Many are frustrated by the removal of tributes to military heroes and historical references from Defense Department websites and social media.

In the letter to Hegseth, the accountability group argued that military leaders responsible for DEI efforts “must be dismissed,” saying the focus should be on “cultivating lethality,” not promoting diversity in the ranks.

Originally from Garden Grove, California, Chatfield earned her bachelor’s degree from Boston University, a master’s from Harvard University, and a doctorate from the University of San Diego.

She served as a pilot in both the Pacific and Persian Gulf regions and later worked as senior military assistant to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe. She was awarded the Bronze Star for her service.