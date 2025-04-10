DR Congo transfers jailed Americans to U.S. custody

(Reuters) – Three American citizens who were imprisoned over a failed coup attempt in the Democratic Republic of Congo have been handed over to U.S. custody, Congolese officials confirmed on Tuesday, April 8, 2025. This development follows high-level discussions between both countries focused on security cooperation and potential mining agreements.

According to the Congolese presidency, the Americans were transferred after their prison sentences were commuted last week, allowing them to serve the remainder of their time in the United States.

The handover was finalized during a visit by Massad Boulos, U.S. President Donald Trump’s senior adviser on African affairs, who met with President Félix Tshisekedi in the capital, Kinshasa.

Their release comes amid growing negotiations between Washington and Kinshasa. Last month, the U.S. State Department told Reuters it was open to exploring partnerships focused on critical minerals. This followed a proposal from Congo offering a minerals-for-security deal to the Trump administration.

Before the visit, the U.S. special envoy for hostage response had urged President Tshisekedi to release the Americans.

“This shows that the collaboration and cooperation between the two states is growing stronger and stronger,” said Tina Salama, spokesperson for President Tshisekedi.

While the White House has not issued a comment, the State Department said via email that “bringing home Americans was a top priority for the administration.”

Joseph Szlavik-Soto, a lobbyist representing Kinshasa, stated that the Congolese government had also agreed to cover damages caused during protests earlier this year, when demonstrators attacked the U.S. embassy and other diplomatic missions.

The State Department declined to comment on this issue.

Congo is seeking a more active role from the United States in addressing the ongoing security crisis in the country’s eastern region, where renewed violence has sparked fears of a wider regional conflict.

Since January, fighting has escalated, particularly after M23 rebels—reportedly backed by Rwanda—captured the two largest cities in eastern Congo.

The U.S. is keen on securing greater access to Congo’s mineral resources, which are vital for the production of mobile phones and electric vehicles. Currently, China dominates the exploitation of these resources through its mining companies.

Although the Trump administration has not detailed how it might support Congo’s security efforts, a former senior defense official said that potential support could include sending troops or contractors to train Congolese forces.

“I hope it could work in a fashion that respects human rights and contributes to long-term stability in this important region. This will be very challenging in the DRC context,” the official said.

The three Americans were among 37 individuals sentenced to death by a military court in Congo last September, in connection to a failed coup attempt in May. The plot was allegedly led by Christian Malanga, a Congolese-American politician. His 22-year-old son, Marcel Malanga, was among the Americans arrested.

During the trial, Marcel said that his father had threatened to kill him and his friend if they did not follow his orders. His mother later shared a post on Facebook, stating that the family needed time and would not comment further at the moment.