Gabon gears up for first presidential election since 2023 coup

Gabon gears up for first presidential election since 2023 coup

(AP) – Brice Oligui Nguema, the military officer who led the 2023 coup that removed former president Ali Bongo from power, is now the interim president of Gabon. As the country prepares to vote on Saturday, many believe he could win the election, with recent polls predicting his victory.

Nguema has gained widespread support among Gabonese citizens by running on a campaign focused on anti-corruption and meaningful change. His role in ending the long rule of the Bongo family has also strengthened his popularity.

Eugène Ndonga, a civil servant, is one of those backing Nguema. He hopes the interim leader will improve the everyday lives of the people.

“The problem is the high cost of living. And if the president, the future president, can take a particular look at food prices, and not only food prices but also other aspects of daily life, that will be a good thing for us,” Ndonga said.

Under the new constitution, adopted in a national referendum last November, Gabon’s presidential term is now set at seven years and can be renewed once.

Nguema’s main challenger is Alain Claude Bilie-By-Nze, a former prime minister under Ali Bongo. He has promised to improve public financial management, create jobs, and reduce Gabon’s dependence on its former colonial power, France.

A Change in Leadership, Not in System?

Despite the expectations for change, some political analysts suggest that this election may not bring a complete break from the past. They argue that while Bongo’s rule may have ended, the political system built around his party, the Gabonese Democratic Party (PDG), still holds power.

The campaigns of the seven other candidates have remained low-profile, while Nguema has attracted support from across Gabon’s political spectrum. Among all candidates, only Bilie-By-Nze is seen as having significant political influence.

Fred Kapabi, an independent political analyst, explained:
“The goal was not to end a system. The goal was to end a regime. So, Ali Bongo had a regime. His regime, his government, is the ‘Young Team’ (Bongo’s inner circle). The coup that took place did not have the goal of ending the PDG dynasty. This is the reason why, after having taken Ali Bongo and his regime out, you realize that we have witnessed a massive return of (PDG supporters).”

Last week, the PDG officially announced its support for Nguema’s candidacy, a sign that while the leadership has changed, the party’s influence remains strong.

