Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu arrested after rally

(AP) – Prominent Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu was arrested on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, shortly after speaking at a political rally. His party, Chadema, shared a statement on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “So far, the exact reasons for his arrest have not been made clear. Party leaders are closely monitoring the situation to determine the reasons for his arrest and his current whereabouts.”

The rally took place in Mbinga and was part of a broader nationwide campaign to mobilize voters and call for political reforms ahead of Tanzania’s upcoming general elections.

In recent months, there has been a noticeable rise in pressure on opposition leaders, with several reports of arrests and harassment. Lissu’s arrest adds to growing concerns about the political climate in the country.

As the election draws closer, human rights organizations and government critics are questioning the ruling administration’s commitment to political freedoms. Many fear that without meaningful reforms, the electoral process could be compromised.

Observers warn that if these concerns are not addressed, the legitimacy of Tanzania’s next elections could be at serious risk.