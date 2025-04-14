Gabon’s coup leader Brice Oligui Nguema wins presidential election with over 90% vote

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Brice Oligui Nguema, who seized power in a military coup last August, has won Gabon’s presidential election with a sweeping 90.35% of the vote, according to provisional results announced by the interior ministry on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

Nguema’s victory solidifies his leadership 19 months after ousting former President Ali Bongo, ending over five decades of dynastic rule by the Bongo family in the oil-rich Central African nation.

The election featured eight candidates, with Nguema’s most prominent rival being Alain Claude Bilie By Nze, a former prime minister under Bongo. Nze trailed far behind with just 3.02% of the total vote.

A Reformist Pitch

Wearing a baseball cap emblazoned with the slogan “We Build Together”, Nguema campaigned as a reformer promising to break from Gabon’s entrenched political elite. He pledged to diversify the country’s oil-dependent economy by boosting agriculture, tourism, and manufacturing in a nation where nearly one-third of the 2.5 million population lives in poverty.

Voter turnout stood at 70.40%, significantly higher than the 56.65% recorded during the contested August 2023 election, whose disputed results triggered the coup.

Investor Caution and Economic Outlook

Global investors have been closely monitoring Gabon’s political trajectory, especially in light of its $3 billion in outstanding international bonds.

“Prolonged political uncertainty and fears of extended military rule have constrained Gabon’s economic growth,” said Mucahid Durmaz, senior Africa analyst at Verisk Maplecroft.

“A democratically elected government with a clear mandate will be better positioned to engage with multilateral partners and to pursue fiscal reforms and debt restructuring.”

Gabon’s economy grew by 2.9% in 2024, up from 2.4% in 2023, buoyed by infrastructure development and increased output of oil, manganese, and timber, according to the World Bank.

A New Constitution, Familiar Ties

Nguema’s win grants him a seven-year term, renewable once, under a constitution approved in November 2023. While positioning himself as a change agent, critics note that he remains tied to Gabon’s old guard. He previously served as aide-de-camp to Omar Bongo, Ali Bongo’s father, who ruled Gabon for more than four decades until his death in 2009.

Despite these connections, Nguema has pledged a departure from past excesses, aiming to restore public trust and rebuild Gabon’s global standing.