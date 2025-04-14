Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

Nigeria’s gas-led energy transition gains global momentum with $5 billion investment surge

Nigeria’s gas-led energy transition is attracting significant global attention, with over $5 billion in new investments recorded in 2024 alone, according to the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA).

Contents
Reforms Driving Investor ConfidenceGas: Nigeria’s Strategic Transition FuelNigeria to Showcase Gas Sector at WGC 2025Driving Economic Transformation

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos on Saturday, NGA President Akachukwu Nwokedi said the investments span key segments of the gas value chain—including infrastructure development, floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, gas processing plants, and domestic utilisation initiatives.

“These investments are a clear signal that Nigeria is making tangible progress in becoming a key player in the global gas market,” Nwokedi stated.

The press briefing was held ahead of the 29th World Gas Conference (WGC 2025), which is scheduled to take place from May 19 to 23, 2025, in Beijing, China.

Reforms Driving Investor Confidence

Nwokedi attributed the recent surge in investor interest to key policy reforms introduced under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. These include:

  • Executive Orders streamlining oil and gas operations.
  • Ongoing progress on the Ajaokuta–Kaduna–Kano (AKK) gas pipeline project.
  • Launch of the Decentralised Gas Distribution Framework.

He praised the regulatory efforts of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for enhancing the commercial viability of gas and improving domestic pricing models.

Additionally, Nwokedi commended NNPC Ltd. and its leadership under Bayo Ojulari for championing initiatives aimed at reducing methane emissions and ensuring safety in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) deployment.

Gas: Nigeria’s Strategic Transition Fuel

With 209 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of proven gas reserves—and a potential to reach 600 TCF—Nigeria is positioning gas as a central pillar of its energy future.

“We must ensure the transition works for us. Gas is our best option to combat energy poverty while reducing emissions,” Nwokedi emphasized.

He reaffirmed that natural gas remains Nigeria’s most practical solution to drive industrial growth, expand clean energy access, and fulfill climate obligations.

Nigeria to Showcase Gas Sector at WGC 2025

Highlighting Nigeria’s growing influence in the global gas market, Nwokedi announced that the country will host a dedicated “Nigeria Pavilion” at WGC 2025 in Beijing. The pavilion will spotlight the country’s achievements in the gas sector, showcase investment opportunities, and give visibility to local stakeholders.

“This platform is not just symbolic; it’s strategic. It signifies Nigeria’s readiness to take its rightful place in the global gas ecosystem—not only as a resource-rich nation but also as a prime investment destination,” he said.

The pavilion is expected to attract government officials, industry leaders, and international investors. It will serve as a hub for discussions on infrastructure projects, gas processing, and distribution, while fostering partnerships in financing, technology transfer, and off-take agreements.

Driving Economic Transformation

Beyond its energy transition objectives, Nwokedi stressed that a gas-powered future will deliver broad socio-economic benefits, including:

  • Job creation
  • National industrialization
  • Cleaner energy access
  • Sustainable economic growth

He concluded by reaffirming the NGA’s commitment to supporting policies and partnerships that will ensure Nigeria fully harnesses its natural gas potential in the coming decade.

