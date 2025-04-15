NBA tells Nigerian govt to end “renewed wave of senseless killings” in Plateau, Benue, others

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

The most influential lawyers’ group in Nigeria, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has expressed very strong concerns o the ongoing insecurity and killings intheir country.

In a statement issued by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe (SAN), the Nigerian Bar Association said it is “deeply alarmed by the renewed wave of senseless killings in Plateau, Benue and other States, including the horrific massacre of a family of eight and the confirmed death of no fewer than 52 persons in the attack on Zike hamlet in Kimakpa community, Kwall district of Irigwe Chiefdom, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

These tragic events, once again, expose the glaring deficiencies in Nigeria’s internal security architecture and underscore the urgent need for immediate, decisive action by the government and security agencies responsible for protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The NBA unequivocally condemns these heinous attacks and calls on all relevant security and law enforcement agencies to rise to the occasion by ensuring that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to justice. No society can thrive under the persistent threat of violence.

The continued killings not only violate the sanctity of human life but also erode public trust in our institutions and the rule of law.

We remind the Federal and State Governments that Section 14(2)(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) provides unequivocally that:

“The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.

It is, therefore, constitutionally unacceptable that Nigerians continue to live in fear, while entire communities are being routinely attacked, displaced, and devastated.

The NBA calls on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the governors of the affected states to urgently deploy robust and coordinated security strategies that prioritize intelligence gathering, rapid response, and the protection of vulnerable communities.

We also urge the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff, and other heads of security agencies to act with professionalism, urgency, and purpose in responding to these atrocities. We call on the National Human Rights Commission and civil society organizations to independently monitor these developments to ensure that victims are not forgotten and justice is pursued for every life lost.

The NBA remains resolute in its commitment to the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and the pursuit of justice for all. Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and communities. May the souls of the departed rest in peace. Amen.”

