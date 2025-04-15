Tanzania’s main opposition decries election ban as unconstitutional

DAR ES SALAAM (Reuters) – Tanzania’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who survived an assassination attempt in 2017 after being shot 16 times, has been charged with treason. Prosecutors allege the charge stems from a speech in which Lissu urged the public to rebel and disrupt the upcoming election.

The government’s decision to charge Lissu with a capital offense and ban his party, CHADEMA, from participating in the elections is expected to intensify scrutiny of its human rights record.

“A constitutional right cannot be taken away by a code of conduct created by the National Electoral Commission,” said Rugemeleza Nshala, CHADEMA’s Chief Attorney.

Attempts by Reuters to reach the electoral commission’s spokesperson for comment were unsuccessful.

CHADEMA has long criticized Tanzania’s electoral process, accusing it of favoring the ruling party. The party has previously threatened to boycott the polls unless sweeping electoral reforms are implemented.

“Our position is still the same: no reforms, no elections,” Nshala reiterated.

Human rights groups and opposition parties have accused President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s administration of escalating repression against political opponents, citing a pattern of mysterious abductions and killings.

The government has denied these allegations and announced an investigation into the reported disappearances.