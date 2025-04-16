Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Militant group Al Shabaab attacks strategic town in Somalia

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Militant group Al Shabaab attacks strategic town in Somalia

MOGADISHU (Reuters) – Al Shabaab militants launched a coordinated attack on the central Somali town of Adan Yabaal on Wednesday, targeting a key military staging area used by government forces in their campaign to reclaim territory from the group, residents reported.

The assault follows recent territorial gains by the al Qaeda-linked group, which last month briefly captured several villages within 50 km (30 miles) of Mogadishu. Although the Somali army has since retaken those areas, al Shabaab has continued to make inroads across rural regions, prompting the government to reinforce its military with police and prison officers, according to soldiers on the ground.

Adan Yabaal, located approximately 245 km north of Mogadishu, has served as a strategic base for government raids on al Shabaab positions. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who hails from the area, visited the town last month to discuss military strategies with commanders stationed there.

“After early morning prayers, we heard a deafening explosion, then gunfire,” Fatuma Nur, a local resident and mother of four, told Reuters by phone. “Al Shabaab attacked us from two directions. I am indoors and the fighting is still ongoing.”

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The outcome of the clash remains unclear, as both sides provided conflicting reports. Captain Hussein Olow, a Somali military officer in Adan Yabaal, claimed government forces had repelled the militants. However, in a statement, al Shabaab said it had overrun 10 military installations and taken control of the town.

Federal government officials have yet to respond to requests for comment.

The renewed fighting comes amid growing uncertainty over the future of international security assistance to Somalia. A smaller African Union peacekeeping mission recently replaced a larger force, but its financial backing remains in doubt. The United States has voiced opposition to a proposed transition to a U.N. funding model.

15 killed by jihadists-terrorists at Catholic mass
10 best golf courses in Africa
CDC warns of Ebola complacency
Play-off needed to decide last Bradford billiards semi-finalist
Tinubu, Shettima take oath as Nigeria’s President, Vice President
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Abdulkareem, the deaf and his son. By Suyi Ayodele
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!