Trump officials target Harvard on visa policies and protest affiliations

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned Harvard University that it could lose its ability to enroll international students if it fails to comply with federal demands for visa-related documentation. The warning marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration’s response to pro-Palestinian protests on university campuses.

On Wednesday, April Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem announced the cancellation of two DHS grants to Harvard totaling more than $2.7 million. In a letter to the university, Noem demanded records by April 30 related to what she described as “illegal and violent activities” involving foreign students on campus.

“If Harvard cannot verify it is fully complying with its reporting obligations, it will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students,” Noem stated.

A Harvard spokesperson acknowledged receipt of the letter, reaffirming the university’s commitment to legal compliance while emphasizing its intent to uphold institutional independence and constitutional rights.

The move is part of a broader crackdown by former President Donald Trump’s administration targeting universities perceived to be aligned with protests against Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Officials allege that some student demonstrators—including international students—support extremist ideologies. Protesters, including Jewish student groups, insist their activism is focused on defending Palestinian rights and condemning violence in Gaza, not promoting antisemitism.

In recent weeks, the administration has reportedly revoked hundreds of student visas and initiated deportation proceedings against some foreign students involved in campus protests. Trump has also proposed stripping Harvard of its tax-exempt status, a proposal currently under review by the IRS. Harvard has pushed back, calling the move legally unfounded and potentially damaging to its financial aid and medical research programs.

Federal authorities have frozen $2.3 billion in Harvard’s funding and are reviewing an additional $9 billion. Similar scrutiny has been directed at other elite institutions, including Columbia, Princeton, and Cornell, over issues related to student activism and diversity initiatives.

Critics, including human rights organizations, warn that the administration’s actions pose serious risks to academic freedom and freedom of expression. They also express concern about rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Harvard maintains that it continues to combat all forms of discrimination while protecting the right of students to peaceful protest.