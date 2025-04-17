Congo boat blaze kills at least 50 passengers

(AP) – At least 50 people have died and hundreds remain missing after a boat caught fire and capsized on the Congo River in northwestern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official confirmed on Wednesday.

The tragedy occurred late Tuesday night near the town of Mbandaka. According to Compétent Loyoko, the river commissioner, the motorized wooden vessel—identified as HB Kongolo—was carrying around 400 passengers when the fire broke out.

Dozens of passengers were rescued, many suffering severe burns. Rescue operations, supported by the Red Cross and provincial authorities, were ongoing as of Wednesday.

The boat had departed from the port of Matankumu, en route to Bolomba territory. Around 100 survivors have been taken to an improvised shelter at the Mbandaka town hall, while those with burn injuries are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

The fire reportedly started when a woman began cooking onboard, Loyoko said. In the ensuing panic, many passengers—among them women and children—jumped into the river, but drowned as they could not swim.

Deadly boat accidents are tragically common in Congo, where overcrowded vessels, lax enforcement of maritime laws, and nighttime travel contribute to frequent disasters. With limited road infrastructure, rivers serve as a primary mode of transportation for the country’s population of over 100 million—particularly in remote regions.

In recent years, hundreds have died in similar accidents, as reliance on overburdened wooden boats continues to grow.