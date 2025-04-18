Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Rwanda grants safe passage to withdrawing SADC forces from Eastern Congo

Rwanda grants safe passage to withdrawing SADC forces from Eastern Congo

(Africanews) – Rwanda has agreed to grant safe passage to Southern African Development Community (SADC) forces withdrawing from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The decision was confirmed by Rwanda’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Olivier Nduhungirehe, who said it followed a request from SADC to use Rwandan territory during their exit from the war-torn region.

This development marks a rare point of cooperation, as Rwanda has previously been critical of the SADC military mission in Congo—a stance that has strained Kigali’s relations with South Africa.

The SADC deployment, which included troops from South Africa, Malawi, and Tanzania, was launched in 2023 to support the Congolese government in stabilizing the mineral-rich eastern region, which has been plagued by conflict for decades. However, the mission has faced increasing challenges, particularly following a series of deadly assaults by the M23 rebel group—widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, according to U.N. experts and the Congolese government.

The M23 offensive, which began in January, has led to the capture of key cities, including Goma and Bukavu, and resulted in the deaths of 14 South African and at least three Malawian soldiers. The surge in violence and mounting casualties prompted the SADC to announce its withdrawal earlier this month.

Despite repeated denials by Kigali, U.N. reports estimate that Rwanda has deployed approximately 4,000 troops in support of the M23 rebels. The group has vowed in the past to advance as far as Kinshasa, the Congolese capital, over 1,000 miles away.

Eastern Congo remains a volatile region with multiple armed actors, including Congolese government forces, foreign mercenaries, a U.N. peacekeeping mission, and more than 100 militia groups. Many of these groups are accused of mass killings and ethnic violence, while others claim to defend their communities or vie for control over land and valuable natural resources.

With over 7 million people displaced, the region has become one of the world’s most urgent humanitarian crises.

