Trump officials propose shutting down dozens of U.S. Embassies, mostly in Africa

(Africanews) – The Trump administration is weighing a sweeping reduction of the United States’ global diplomatic presence, with a proposal to shutter nearly 30 embassies and consulates, more than half of which are located in Africa.

The move is part of a broader initiative to slash the State Department’s budget by nearly 50%, including a proposed 75% cut to foreign aid, according to an internal State Department document.

Among the African embassies listed for closure are those in Lesotho, Eritrea, the Central African Republic, the Republic of Congo, The Gambia, and South Sudan. U.S. consulates in Durban, South Africa, and Douala, Cameroon, are also targeted, with their functions potentially reassigned to nearby missions.

In Europe, the embassies in Malta and Luxembourg are reportedly under review, along with several consulates across both Europe and Asia, as part of a larger effort to streamline government operations and reduce federal expenditures.

The proposed cuts have sparked strong criticism from foreign policy experts and lawmakers, who warn that reducing the U.S. diplomatic footprint—particularly in Africa—could weaken American influence at a time when global powers like China are expanding their reach on the continent.

Critics argue that embassy closures would undermine U.S. efforts to foster diplomatic ties, advance democratic governance, and support economic partnerships in strategically important regions.

If implemented, the plan would mark one of the most significant retrenchments of U.S. diplomacy in recent history, raising concerns about America’s long-term global engagement and leadership.