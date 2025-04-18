Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICAPOLITICS

U.S. calls on Rwanda to withdraw troops and end support for M23 rebels

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
U.S. calls on Rwanda to withdraw troops and end support for M23 rebels

(Africanews) – The United States has issued a strong call for Rwanda to withdraw its military forces from eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and to immediately halt all support for the M23 rebel group, signaling a more assertive stance on the worsening crisis in the region.

In a digital press briefing, U.S. Senior Advisor for Africa, Massad Boulos, and Deputy Assistant Secretary for African Affairs, Corina Sanders, condemned Rwanda’s military involvement in the DRC, describing it as “unacceptable” and a major source of regional instability.

“The presence of Rwandan Defense Forces on Congolese territory is not helping the situation. It must end,” Sanders stated. “The M23 would not be the military force it is today without external support, particularly from Rwanda.”

This sharp rebuke aligns with findings from multiple United Nations reports that have detailed Rwanda’s military backing of M23—an armed group widely accused of committing serious human rights violations and displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians in eastern Congo.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

While acknowledging that both the Congolese army (FARDC) and M23 rebels have been implicated in abuses, U.S. officials stressed that the scale and systematic nature of atrocities by M23 require urgent international condemnation and response.

Boulos called for renewed commitment to the Luanda and Nairobi peace processes and emphasized that long-term stability in the Great Lakes region depends on respect for Congo’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This statement represents one of the most direct criticisms of Rwanda by the U.S. in recent years and underscores growing international frustration over the prolonged conflict in eastern DRC, which continues to escalate despite numerous ceasefire agreements and peace efforts.

Somalia seeks to delay peacekeeper withdrawal amid security concerns
America says it has no preferred candidate in Nigeria’s election- Molly Phee
Lion opens car door, terrifies family
Rapists: Gisele Pelicot’s husband found guilty of drugging, inviting strangers to rape her
China imposes retaliatory tariffs and launches google antitrust investigation
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner USAfrica: Gov. Uzodinma reappoints Prof. Ikegwuoha as Imo Education Commissioner
Next Article Trump sparks outrage over Congo remarks during Meloni visit Trump sparks outrage over Congo remarks during Meloni visit
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!