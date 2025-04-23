Meta launches ‘Edits’ App to challenge TikTok, offers free AI-powered video tools

Meta has officially launched Edits, a new short-form video creation app designed to rival ByteDance’s TikTok and its popular editing tool, CapCut. Now available globally on iOS and Android, Edits offers creators a powerful, AI-enhanced toolkit for producing content—complete with watermark-free exports—all accessible for free at launch.

The release is a strategic move by Meta to capitalize on the growing creator economy, while leveraging regulatory uncertainties that continue to loom over TikTok’s future in the U.S.

Meta first announced development of the app in January, shortly after CapCut was temporarily pulled from U.S. app stores due to restrictions tied to TikTok. Though CapCut has since returned, TikTok’s fate remains in flux—giving Meta an opportunity to present an alternative platform for creators.

Built for Cross-Platform Creators

Though Edits is developed by Instagram’s parent company, Meta clarifies that the app is not limited to content for Instagram Reels or Facebook.

“Our goal is to build the most compelling creative tools to help creators express themselves freely in all the ways they can imagine—not just on Instagram and Facebook, but on any platform out there,” Meta explained in a blog post on Tuesday.

The app is designed to serve creators publishing on various platforms, including TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and more.

Key Features of Edits

Watermark-Free Exports: Unlike CapCut, which only offers this feature through its paid Pro version, Edits allows users to export videos without watermarks at no cost.

Creative Brainstorming Tools: Helps users organize ideas, manage multiple video projects, and explore trending audio for inspiration.

Advanced Editing Tools: Includes green screen support, timeline-based editing, auto-generated captions, and music from Instagram's audio library.

AI-Powered Enhancements: Users can animate still images, isolate objects with precision tracking, and change video backgrounds with ease.

These features position Edits as an all-in-one, budget-friendly alternative for both aspiring and established creators.

More Features on the Horizon

Meta says additional features are on the way, including:

Modify Tool: Uses AI to alter a video’s visual style and mood.

Keyframes: Enables fine control over clip size, position, and rotation at specific moments.

Collaborative Drafts: Lets creators share works-in-progress with brands or fellow creators for review and feedback.

The app’s creative library will also expand, with more fonts, text animations, filters, transitions, voice effects, and music options.

While Edits is currently free, Instagram head Adam Mosseri has hinted that future premium features may be introduced.

Meta’s Broader Push to Attract Creators

The launch of Edits is part of Meta’s broader strategy to lure creators away from TikTok. Earlier this year, the company reportedly offered popular TikTok influencers up to $50,000 per month to post content exclusively on Instagram.

In addition, Meta rolled out a bonus program paying creators up to $5,000 for consistently publishing videos on Instagram and Facebook.