OpenAI expresses interest in acquiring chrome

OpenAI has signaled interest in acquiring Google’s Chrome browser—if U.S. antitrust regulators compel Alphabet Inc. to sell it.

The revelation came during Google’s ongoing antitrust trial in Washington, where the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is seeking structural remedies to dismantle Google’s dominance in the online search and digital advertising markets.

Nick Turley, Head of Product for ChatGPT at OpenAI, testified on Tuesday that the company would consider purchasing Chrome if it were made available as a result of regulatory intervention.

The DOJ’s case is part of a broader push to restore fair competition in the digital economy, particularly within the search and ad tech ecosystems.

Why OpenAI Wants Chrome

Turley explained that OpenAI had previously attempted to collaborate with Google when its current search provider fell short of expectations. He told the court that OpenAI reached out to Google in July 2023, seeking access to its search API.

“We believe having multiple partners, and in particular Google’s API, would enable us to provide a better product to users,” OpenAI wrote to Google, as revealed in an email presented during the trial.

However, Google declined the request in August, citing competitive conflicts.

“We have no partnership with Google today,” Turley confirmed during his testimony.

He further stated that if the DOJ’s proposal requiring Google to share its search data were adopted, it would significantly enhance ChatGPT’s ability to deliver more accurate and up-to-date answers.

“Search is a critical component for ChatGPT in delivering factual and current responses,” Turley said, acknowledging that the AI model is still years away from independently answering the majority of user queries without external search support.

AI and Google’s Market Power

Prosecutors argue that Google’s entrenched dominance in search could give it an unfair edge in artificial intelligence, allowing it to steer users back to its ecosystem and further entrench its monopoly.

Google, however, contends that the trial is not about AI and points to strong competition from companies like Microsoft and Meta.

In an earlier ruling, Judge Amit Mehta determined that Google had unlawfully maintained its monopoly, in part by signing exclusive agreements—such as making Google Search the default option on Samsung devices.

Evidence presented in court also showed that Google once explored similar exclusivity strategies for its Gemini AI app and the Chrome browser. But rather than pursuing those deals, the company has recently shifted toward more flexible arrangements with hardware manufacturers like Samsung and Motorola, and telecom providers like AT&T and Verizon—allowing preinstallation of rival search engines.

Despite this, the DOJ is advocating for more robust restrictions. The agency seeks a ban on Google’s practice of paying partners to make its search engine the default on devices, arguing that such tactics stifle competition.