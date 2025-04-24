Otti recalls Pope Francis as “a symbol of global peace”

USAfricaLive.com

The Governor of Nigeria’s Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has joined Christian faithfuls in mourning the departure of an iconic leader and Head of the Roman Catholic Church worldwide, Pope Francis.

He described the Pope’s passing on Easter Monday (April 21, 2025), as a massive loss to Christendom.

In a statement, Governor Otti expressed sadness that the Holy Father took a bow at a

time the Christian Community was about rounding off this year’s celebration of the Resurrection of the Saviour of Mankind, Jesus Christ.

According to the Governor “I received with sadness the passing of an iconic global Christian leader and Head of the Roman Catholic Church worldwide, Pope Francis.

His death represents the end of a historic era marked by monumental service to God and humanity, it’s however a massive loss to the body of Christ, especially the Roman Catholic Church, given his indelible legacies and the joy and hope he continued to inspire until his last breath.

He was a role model who preached peace, extended love and hope to the poor and the less privileged,and strived to unite people of all classes and races through humility and compassion”, the Governor stated.

The Abia Chief Executive added that the interest shown by people accross the globe since the pontiff fell sick some mothns ago, spoke eloquently about the love, the loyalty and the confidence he enjoyed globally, describing him “as a phenomenal religious leader whose exemplary lifestyle needs to be studied and embraced.”

In spite of the physical loss, Governor Otti strongly believes that “the Pope’s peaceful passing at a time like this, symbolises a historic triumphant return of a son to his father at a time of glorious celebration.”

Governor Otti while praying for God to grant the Pope’s soul eternal rest, enjoined world leaders at all levels to go beyond celebrating the fulfilled life of the Pontif, but emulate his exemplary lifestyle.”

The statement is signed by Ferdinand Ekeoma, Special Adviser to the Governor (Media and Publicity)