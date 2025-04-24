Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Benin confirms 54 soldiers killed in Jihadist attack on Northern military posts

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Benin confirms 54 soldiers killed in Jihadist attack on Northern military posts
Beninese soldiers at the presidential palace in Cotonou on July 27, 2022. © Ludovic Marin, AFP

COTONOU, April 24, 2025 — The government of Benin has confirmed that 54 soldiers were killed in a deadly attack by suspected jihadist insurgents on April 17 in W National Park, northern Benin.

Government spokesman Wilfried Leandre Houngbedji announced the revised death toll during a press briefing on Wednesday, April 22, 2025, significantly raising the earlier count of eight fatalities.

The attack, the deadliest since the outbreak of insurgent violence in the region, was claimed by the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM), an al-Qaeda-affiliated organization. The group had claimed responsibility for killing 70 soldiers.

“Even if it’s not the 70 they claimed, it’s still a lot,” said Houngbedji. “The soldiers who have fallen are our children, our parents, our friends.”

The ambush occurred in the W National Park, near the tri-border area between Benin, Burkina Faso, and Niger — a region increasingly targeted by militant groups operating from neighboring countries.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

In response to escalating threats, Benin deployed nearly 3,000 troops to its northern border in January 2022 and later reinforced security with an additional 5,000 personnel.

In a similar incident in January, 28 Beninese soldiers were killed near the same tri-border zone, also in an attack claimed by GSIM.

Benin has until recent years largely avoided the instability seen in other Sahel nations, but the surge in jihadist attacks has raised alarms about the spread of extremism into West African coastal states.

Mobsters, Trump and invoking the 5th
Changing economic landscape
EFCC investigates Fayemi over N4bn money laundering
We must fix Africa ourselves
Wike names two Abuja roads after Achebe and Edwin Clark
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article SINOPEC trains 800 Ugandans to boost local oil sector skills SINOPEC trains 800 Ugandans to boost local oil sector skills
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!