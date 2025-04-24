Support USAfricaLIVE.com

SINOPEC trains 800 Ugandans to boost local oil sector skills

SINOPEC trains 800 Ugandans to boost local oil sector skills
Trainees look at a machine during the opening ceremony of SINOPEC Uganda Subsidiary's localized employee skills training program at the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute in Kampala, Uganda, on April 23, 2025. SINOPEC, the Chinese firm contracted to build Uganda's Central Processing Facility (CPF), began training more than 800 Ugandans on Wednesday as part of efforts to develop a skilled local workforce for the country's oil sector. (Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, April 23 (Xinhua) — Chinese oil giant SINOPEC has launched a large-scale training program for more than 800 Ugandans to build local expertise for the country’s emerging oil industry.

The initiative, which began on Wednesday, will run through October at the Sunmaker Oil and Gas Training Institute. The courses will equip participants with essential skills in areas such as fabrication, pipe fitting, and scaffolding, according to a statement from SINOPEC.

Betty Jackie Namubiru, Manager of National Content at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda, praised the program as a vital step toward strengthening the country’s technical workforce.

“We believe that by equipping our local workforce with world-class skills and best practices, we are not only ensuring operational excellence but also fostering long-term economic growth, self-reliance and the development of local expertise,” Namubiru said.

SINOPEC Project Director Yi Xuhui noted that the company had already trained over 900 Ugandans and plans to train an additional 860 workers, particularly in pipeline welding, CPF installation, construction, and maintenance.

“We are here in Uganda for Uganda,” Yi said. “The training will continue, and these internationally recognized skills can be used by trainees anywhere in the world.”

One of the trainees, Damian Yonitho, described the opportunity as transformative.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I promise to learn with commitment so I can master as many skills as possible,” he said.

Uganda discovered an estimated 6.5 billion barrels of oil in 2006, with about 1.4 billion barrels considered commercially viable. The country is currently developing its petroleum infrastructure, including a refinery and a crude oil export pipeline, as part of a broader oil development strategy.

