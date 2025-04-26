Nigeria: Banditry hunters and farmers seek FG backing to combat rising insecurity

As insecurity worsens across Nigeria, hunters and farmers’ associations are urging the Federal Government to officially empower them to help clear forests of bandits, Boko Haram insurgents, and other criminal groups.

The Nigerian Forest Security Service, Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria, Agbekoya Farmers’ Society of Nigeria, and Oodua Peoples Congress said they possess the spiritual fortitude, training, and deep familiarity with the forests needed to tackle armed threats effectively.

Recent attacks have escalated fears, particularly in Plateau and Benue states, where dozens have been killed. In Plateau’s Bassa Local Government Area alone, 51 people were recently murdered, following similar deadly incidents that displaced thousands.

President Bola Tinubu responded with a directive for security agencies to overhaul operations and intensify actions against terror groups. However, the hunters and farmers argue that forest-based crimes require forest-based solutions.

Joshua Osatimehin, Commandant General of the Nigerian Forest Security Service, stressed that without formal government backing, local operatives are restricted from taking decisive actions.

“We know the forests; some of us live there. But without official support, we cannot confront these criminals legally,” Osatimehin said. “With the necessary logistics, legal authority, and security infrastructure, we can drastically reduce these killings.”

He also cited porous borders as a major vulnerability, allowing foreign militants to penetrate Nigerian territories unchecked.

Danladi Perry, National Secretary of the Professional Hunters Association of Nigeria, emphasized the need for constant patrols and surveillance along forest routes used by attackers.

“The spate of killings could have been minimized if local hunters and vigilantes were deployed to protect the forests,” Perry said. “We are brave and ready, but need government support to enhance patrols and secure these areas.”

In the South-West, Adegbenro Ogunlana, Secretary-General of the Agbekoya Farmers’ Society of Nigeria, revealed that his members have been spiritually fortifying the region against insecurity.

“If not for the spiritual protections we have been carrying out, the situation would be even more dire,” Ogunlana said.

The groups maintain that integrating local hunters and farmers into national security strategies is critical to restoring peace, especially in remote and vulnerable areas.