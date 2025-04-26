Rubio oversees Congo-Rwanda peace pledge to secure U.S. access to critical minerals

WASHINGTON—U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio presided over the signing of a pledge by Congo and Rwanda to work toward a peace agreement aimed at stabilizing eastern Congo and easing U.S. access to critical minerals in the region on Friday, April 26, 2025.

The ceremony in Washington marks an early step in what the Trump administration describes as a reshaping of U.S. foreign policy to prioritize deals with direct financial or strategic benefits for the United States.

For decades, the mineral trade in eastern Congo, rich in cobalt, gold, diamonds, and copper, has fueled conflict that has claimed millions of lives. U.S. involvement is seen by Congo and Rwanda as a potential catalyst for peace, with the promise of major investment if stability can be achieved. However, concerns remain that U.S. engagement could inadvertently exacerbate militia violence, corruption, and rights abuses tied to the resource trade.

“A durable peace will open the door for greater U.S. and broader Western investment, bringing economic opportunities and prosperity,” Rubio said, framing the effort as part of “President Trump’s prosperity agenda for the world.”

Congo is the world’s largest producer of cobalt, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and smartphones. Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi has sought a partnership with Washington to attract investment while securing assistance to end decades of violence fueled by more than 100 armed groups vying for control of the mineral-rich territory.

The agreement signed Friday commits Congo and Rwanda to draft a comprehensive peace accord, improve security, facilitate the return of millions of displaced civilians, and create a conducive environment for business and investment.

“Today marks not an end but a beginning,” Congolese Foreign Minister Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner said. “The good news is there is hope for peace. The real news is peace must be earned.”

Addressing the people of eastern Congo, Wagner said: “We know you are watching this moment with concern, hope, and doubt. You deserve actions that match the suffering you have endured.”

Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe said both countries are now tackling the root causes of their hostility, including insecurity and the unresolved fate of refugees. He also emphasized plans to build new regional economic value chains with the support of American private sector investment.

The U.S. role in promoting the initiative was spearheaded by Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior adviser for Africa and father-in-law to Trump’s daughter Tiffany.

Local reactions in Congo were mixed. Christophe Muisa, a rights advocate in Goma, warned that the deal seemed primarily to benefit the United States and urged Congo’s government not to “subcontract its security.” Georges Kapiamba, head of the Congolese Association for Access to Justice, supported the partnership but raised concerns about potential mismanagement of revenues.

The deal reflects a broader shift in U.S. foreign policy during Trump’s second term, with diplomacy increasingly tied to transactional agreements serving clear American interests. The administration has also been pursuing a similar minerals deal with Ukraine as repayment for past U.S. military aid.

Experts have noted the risks involved. Gyude Moore, a former Liberian cabinet minister now at the Center for Global Development, warned that engaging in a region plagued by conflict without a strong political solution could backfire. Meanwhile, Liam Karr of the American Enterprise Institute said the administration is aware of the pitfalls but cautioned that the effort could still suffer the fate of previous failed peace initiatives.