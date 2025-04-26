Pope Francis Laid to Rest in Humble Ceremony Reflecting His Pastoral Legacy

Pope Francis was laid to rest today, April 26, 2025, in a historic and deeply symbolic ceremony that reflected his lifelong commitment to humility, simplicity, and service to the marginalized. His funeral, held in St. Peter’s Square, drew an estimated 400,000 mourners, including world leaders, dignitaries, and faithful from around the globe. Notable attendees included U.S. Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prince of Wales.

The requiem Mass was presided over by Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who delivered a homily emphasizing Pope Francis’s compassion for the poor, his advocacy for peace, and his efforts to modernize the Catholic Church. The service was marked by traditional Catholic rites, interspersed with reflections on Francis’s pastoral legacy and his dedication to inclusivity and environmental stewardship.

In a departure from centuries of tradition, Pope Francis chose to be buried at the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, rather than in the Vatican Grottoes beneath St. Peter’s Basilica. This decision underscored his deep devotion to the Virgin Mary and his desire for a modest burial. Throughout his papacy, Francis frequently visited the basilica to pray before the Salus Populi Romani icon, entrusting his missions and the Church to Mary’s protection.

Further reflecting his commitment to simplicity, Pope Francis opted for a single wooden casket lined with zinc, foregoing the traditional three-layered coffins made of cypress, lead, and oak. This choice was part of a broader revision of papal funeral rites that he authorized, aiming to emphasize the pastoral and spiritual nature of the pope’s role over worldly grandeur.

The funeral procession through Rome was a poignant moment, with chants of “Papa Francesco” echoing as his coffin traveled on a modified popemobile. The ceremony concluded with a private burial at Santa Maria Maggiore, attended by top cardinals, fulfilling Francis’s wish for a humble and personal farewell.

Pope Francis’s death marks the end of a transformative 12-year papacy characterized by a focus on social justice, interfaith dialogue, and a vision of a Church that is close to the people. His legacy continues to inspire millions around the world.