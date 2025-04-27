USAfrica: Rivers State crisis, what is Nigeria’s Supreme Court afraid of? By Chima Dike

USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Dr. Chima O. Dike, a management consultant, is a contributing analyst to the platforms of USAfricaonline.com

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has accused the Supreme Court’s Justices of being afraid to adjudicate on the legal challenge to President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a “state of emergency” in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Sim Fubara. HURIWA believes the court’s delay in fixing a date for the hearing may be a tactic to compel appellants to seek a political solution rather than a judicial one, potentially destabilizing constitutional democracy.

The controversy surrounds a complex political crisis in Rivers State, where the Supreme Court’s judgment on appeals from legal disputes has been criticized for descending into live issues. An 11-man Independent Judicial Accountability Panel, led by Justice Mojeed Owoade, faulted the Supreme Court’s judgment, stating it left a gap in determining whether the alleged defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly is still an issue or settled. The panel urged judicial officers to be mindful of their oath of office.

How final is the finality of this Supreme Court judgment? I suspect the Supreme Court may reverse itself in this matter.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has sparked concerns about the judiciary’s integrity, with some perceiving partisanship in the verdict. The judgment has also led to economic hardship, delayed salaries, and disrupted services in Rivers State, which accounts for 40% of Nigeria’s crude oil production.

The Supreme Court should not be afraid to do the right thing to save our Constitutional Democracy. Nigeria is running a big risk of destabilization and unwarranted state capture.

Overall, the situation highlights the need for clarity and fairness in the judicial process to ensure stability and democracy in Rivers State and Nigeria as a whole.