Former Buhari campaigner urges Jonathan to contest 2027 presidential election

(NAN) – The Nigeria Rescue Mission Organization has called on former President Goodluck Jonathan to run for the presidency in 2027, citing his leadership qualities and ability to unite the nation.

Dr. Jibril Mustapha, President of the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation and former President of the Buhari Youth Organisation, made the appeal in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos. Mustapha emphasized that Jonathan should heed growing calls to once again seek the country’s highest office.

“As the nation prepares for the 2027 elections, the Nigeria Rescue Mission Organisation believes that now is the time for all stakeholders to come together and support a candidate who can genuinely represent the interests of all Nigerians.

We urge former President Goodluck Jonathan to consider this call and to step forward as a candidate who can unite our country and lead us towards a brighter future.

This appeal comes in light of the numerous challenges currently facing Nigeria, including economic hardship, insecurity, unemployment, and rampant banditry,” Mustapha said.

Highlighting the urgent need for a leader who exemplifies integrity, inclusivity, and dedication to national unity, Mustapha added, “Nigeria is at a crossroads. We are grappling with significant issues that threaten our stability and progress.

We need a leader who can bring all Nigerians together, regardless of their background.”

He praised Jonathan’s previous administration, stating that the former leader demonstrated a strong commitment to democratic principles and prioritized citizens’ welfare.

According to Mustapha, the group believes Jonathan possesses the vision and experience necessary to navigate Nigeria through its current challenges.

“His leadership style is one that fosters inclusivity and economic advancement, which is exactly what our nation needs at this critical juncture.

Under Jonathan’s leadership, we can work towards restoring Nigeria’s lost glory on the international stage and within our borders.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO) is a youth-based support group aligned with former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jonathan, who sought re-election in 2015, lost his second term bid to Buhari.

NAN also recalls that amid debates about Jonathan’s eligibility to contest again—given that he had previously taken the presidential oath twice—the Federal High Court in Bayelsa ruled in 2022 that Jonathan remains qualified to run. Justice Dashen, who delivered the ruling, held that no retroactive law could bar Jonathan’s candidacy.

The judge explained that the 2007 general election produced the late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua as President, not Jonathan, and thus Section 137 of the Constitution could not apply retroactively to disqualify him.

Dashen further ruled that no presidential election was held in 2010, and therefore Jonathan’s swearing-in that year did not constitute an election victory.