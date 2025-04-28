Support USAfricaLIVE.com

NEWS

Kebbi State Governor denies defection rumors, reaffirms commitment to APC

Kebbi State Governor denies defection rumors, reaffirms commitment to APC
Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris

Kebbi State Governor, Dr. Nasir Idris, has firmly addressed and dismissed reports suggesting that he and several other governors are considering leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a press statement issued on Sunday, April 27, 2025, Governor Idris described the rumours as “ridiculously malicious” and attributed them to the efforts of “uninteresting political comedians.”

Responding to online speculation linking him to a coalition allegedly spearheaded by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Idris reiterated his allegiance to the APC, affirming that he is “made in APC, by APC, and for APC.”

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am not a political prostitute. I will be the last person to leave my formidable and reliable party for any coalition, no matter who the architects are,” the governor stated.

Idris, popularly referred to as Kauran Gwandu, underlined his unwavering commitment to the people of Kebbi State and to the vision of President Bola Tinubu. He emphasized that his focus remains on ensuring good governance and building on the achievements of the APC.

“If they tell you again that Kaura is likely to leave his APC, tell them I will be the last man standing,” he declared.

The statement, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, reaffirmed Kebbi State’s loyalty to the APC, describing any suggestions of defection as a “dance of mad fellows in the marketplace.”

Governor Idris concluded by assuring the citizens of Kebbi State of his continued dedication to their welfare and the ongoing development of the state under the leadership of the APC.

