Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICAPOLITICS

African Union lifts sanctions on Gabon after ‘successful’ political transition

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
African Union lifts sanctions on Gabon after ‘successful’ political transition
Gabon's junta chief Brice Oligui Nguema (C) celebrates winning the presidential election, at his election campaign headquarters in Libreville on April 13, 2025. © Daniel Beloumou Olomo, AFP

Following an assessment of Gabon’s transitional process, the African Union (AU) has announced the removal of sanctions previously imposed on the country in the wake of its 2023 military coup. The decision marks a major shift in the AU’s stance on Gabon’s political status and opens the door for the nation’s reintegration into continental activities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 30, 2o25, the AU’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department confirmed that a meeting of the Peace and Security Council had evaluated the transitional roadmap and found it satisfactory.
At today’s AUPSC Mtg on the political transition #Gabon Council reviewed the processes & found them to be generally successful & accordingly decided to lift w/ immediate, sanctions imposed on Gabon & welcomed her to immediately resume her participation in the activities,” the department said on X.


Gabon was suspended from the African Union in August 2023, shortly after General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power in a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo. The Bongo family had governed the country for more than five decades.

General Nguema pledged to return the country to civilian governance following a two-year transitional period. In April 2025, he was elected president with 94 percent of the vote, a move that appears to have helped reassure regional leaders of Gabon’s political direction.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

The AU’s decision signals its approval of Gabon’s progress and offers a path toward normalization after months of diplomatic isolation.

Horses ‘hypnotized by the sea’
West Africa’s ‘Brexit’ sparks regional concerns
African leaders call for global reforms at BRICS summit
Nigeria’s INEC declares Jonathan winner of 2011 presidential election: PDP 22m, CPC 12m, AC 2m
Israel responds to South Africa’s “Genocide in Gaza” case “with disgust”
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Amnesty international condemns Mali’s proposal to dissolve political parties Amnesty international condemns Mali’s proposal to dissolve political parties
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!