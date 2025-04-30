African Union lifts sanctions on Gabon after ‘successful’ political transition

Following an assessment of Gabon’s transitional process, the African Union (AU) has announced the removal of sanctions previously imposed on the country in the wake of its 2023 military coup. The decision marks a major shift in the AU’s stance on Gabon’s political status and opens the door for the nation’s reintegration into continental activities.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 30, 2o25, the AU’s Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department confirmed that a meeting of the Peace and Security Council had evaluated the transitional roadmap and found it satisfactory.

“At today’s AUPSC Mtg on the political transition #Gabon Council reviewed the processes & found them to be generally successful & accordingly decided to lift w/ immediate, sanctions imposed on Gabon & welcomed her to immediately resume her participation in the activities,” the department said on X.

Gabon was suspended from the African Union in August 2023, shortly after General Brice Oligui Nguema seized power in a coup that ousted President Ali Bongo. The Bongo family had governed the country for more than five decades.

General Nguema pledged to return the country to civilian governance following a two-year transitional period. In April 2025, he was elected president with 94 percent of the vote, a move that appears to have helped reassure regional leaders of Gabon’s political direction.

The AU’s decision signals its approval of Gabon’s progress and offers a path toward normalization after months of diplomatic isolation.