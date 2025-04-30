Amnesty international condemns Mali’s proposal to dissolve political parties

A recent recommendation emerging from political consultations in Mali has drawn strong condemnation from Amnesty International, following a proposal to dissolve all political parties in the country. The recommendation, part of a review of the Political Parties Charter, has sparked alarm among human rights advocates and observers concerned about the shrinking civic space under the military-led transitional government.

Ousmane Diallo, Sahel Researcher at Amnesty International’s regional office for West and Central Africa, responded sharply to the development:

“We are alarmed by the proposition to dissolve political parties in Mali and warn against what would be a flagrant attack on the rights to freedom of expression and association. The authorities must end the escalating crackdown on civic space and uphold the human rights of everyone in the country including critics, human rights defenders and opposition politicians.”

Diallo also pointed out the contradiction between the proposal and Mali’s 2023 constitution, which was enacted by the transitional authorities themselves.

“The dissolution of political parties would be at odds with the constitution enacted in 2023 by the transitional authorities, which guarantees the existence of political parties and asserts their right to ‘form and operate freely under the conditions determined by law’,” he said.

He added that such a move would also conflict with Mali’s obligations under international law:

“It would also be inconsistent and incompatible with Mali’s international human rights obligations including under the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights to which it is a state party.”

Since 2024, Mali’s transitional authorities have escalated restrictions on political activities. Between April 10 and July 10, 2024, a decree suspended the operations of political parties and politically affiliated associations, while also banning media coverage of political events. These actions followed calls by several political parties urging the authorities to adhere to the Transition Charter and facilitate a return to democratic rule.

In May 2024, a national dialogue organized by the government—largely boycotted by the political opposition—recommended extending the transitional period until national stability is achieved. The same dialogue also proposed stricter rules for forming political parties and the elimination of their public funding.

Earlier in June 2024, 11 leaders from various political parties were arrested on charges of “plotting against state authority” and “opposing legitimate authority.” They were later granted provisional release in December 2024.