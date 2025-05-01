Abia has cleared off N72 billion inherited debt – Gov. Alex Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has announced that his administration has cleared ₦72 billion from the ₦138 billion debt it inherited upon taking office in May 2023, without accumulating any new loans.

Speaking at the April edition of the monthly media briefing held at the Government House in Umuahia, the governor cited official data from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which shows that the state’s total debt had been reduced to ₦66 billion by December 2024.

“So that being, by their own numbers, we have paid down N72 billion of inherited debt and we have added no dime in borrowing,” he said.

Otti emphasized that this debt reduction reflects his administration’s commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency, and effective financial management.

“On the management of our resources, we will continue to be prudent and to ensure that no kobo of Abia money is wasted. Some people are used to wasting money. But this government is a very good government,” he added.

He further explained that the official debt profile reported by the DMO does not capture several liabilities such as unpaid salaries, pensions, and outstanding contractual obligations—suggesting that the actual financial burden inherited was even higher.

Healthcare Developments and New Medical City

In the health sector, Otti highlighted progress on “Project Ekwueme”—a large-scale initiative aimed at upgrading 200 primary healthcare centres across Abia. He noted that an additional 67 facilities are being supported by the World Bank.

“Information available to me is that about 103 of the 200 primary health centres are in different stages of completion. On the average, we have attained about 70% completion,” he said.

The administration has also launched the retrofitting of general hospitals and approved a new compensation plan for healthcare workers. To strengthen medical personnel across the state, 771 new health professionals have been recruited.

One of the governor’s most ambitious projects—the Abia Medical City—is set to take off with backing from a $1.3 billion private investment.

“We have signed off on a new upgrade and transfer model with a credible partner who has secured the funding. We have seen the colour of the money,” he said.

Otti expressed optimism that the facility could help reverse Nigeria’s $2 billion annual spend on medical tourism by capturing at least 10% of that outflow locally.

Education and Infrastructure

In education, the governor said the free and compulsory basic education policy introduced by his administration has significantly increased enrollment figures.

“At the moment, we have about 700,000 Abia children enjoying the free education introduced by the government,” he stated.

To maintain quality learning standards, the state government has approved the employment of 9,000 new teachers to close the gap in student-teacher ratios.

On infrastructure, Governor Otti confirmed that work on the long-delayed Port Harcourt Road in Aba—being handled by construction giant Julius Berger—is near completion and is scheduled for commissioning on May 29. The road is considered critical to Aba’s economic revitalization and is expected to ease traffic and boost trade in the region.

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to security and agriculture, while encouraging the public to remain cooperative with law enforcement agencies. Although he provided limited details on agricultural programs, he affirmed that steps were being taken to boost productivity in the sector.

Lastly, he cautioned media professionals against the spread of misinformation and urged them to verify all government-related information using official channels.