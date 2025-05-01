Blogger convicted for libel against MFM founder

A blogger, Adewale Ajimisogbe, has been convicted by the Federal High Court in Lagos on charges of cyberbullying and libel targeting the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya.

Justice Ambrose Lewis-Allagoa delivered the ruling after Ajimisogbe pleaded guilty to the charges based on a plea bargain agreement reached with the police authorities. He was arraigned alongside a former MFM member, Ayotunde Richards, on March 20, 2024, on a 12-count charge involving conspiracy, cyberbullying, and defamation.

While three of the charges were jointly filed against both defendants for conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and defamation, Ajimisogbe alone faced an additional nine counts specifically related to libel.

Police prosecutor, Nosa Uhumwangho, told the court that the offences were committed between December 2023 and February 2024.

Uhumwangho stated that Ajimisogbe, using a blogging platform called “Postreporters,” published a report with the title, “He is a criminal and behind all illegal acts – Ex-MFM Church singer sues founder Daniel Olukoya and others, seeks N15.5 billion in damages for illegal detention and breach of human rights.”

He further noted that the actions contravened Sections 27 and 24(1)(b)(2)(a)(i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and are punishable under the same legislation.

Although both defendants initially pleaded not guilty, Ajimisogbe later opted for a plea bargain after evaluating the weight of the evidence against him. Under the agreement, he committed to issuing a public apology, publishing a formal retraction, and forfeiting ₦50,000 to the federal government.

Defence counsel Ife Ajayi urged the court to adopt the plea bargain terms, highlighting that his client was a first-time offender with no prior criminal history.

Ajayi told the court that Ajimisogbe had shown genuine remorse, offered an unreserved apology to the complainant—whom he described as a father figure—and pledged to avoid such misconduct in the future.

The plea agreement was not opposed by the prosecutor, the counsel for the second defendant, Ademola Adewale, or A. Adegboye, who represented the nominal complainant.

In his ruling, Justice Lewis-Allagoa stated:

“After careful consideration of the application and the submissions from counsel, the plea bargain agreement is hereby granted. The first defendant is to forfeit N50,000 to the state.

That the matter is further adjourned to June 3, 2025, for the trial of the second defendant.”