Kenyan MP fatally shot in suspected targeted attack in Nairobi

Kenyan MP fatally shot in suspected targeted attack in Nairobi
The attack happened near a busy roundabout often manned by traffic officers [Reuters]

In what authorities are treating as a calculated assassination, Kenyan opposition lawmaker Charles Ong’ondo Were was gunned down on the streets of Nairobi late Wednesday, prompting a national outcry and a call for swift justice.

According to police, the attackers had been following Were’s vehicle before executing the assault. One of the assailants reportedly dismounted from a motorcycle and fired at the MP at close range.
“The nature of this crime appears to be both targeted and predetermined,” police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga stated in an official release.

Local reports indicate that the Kasipul constituency MP had raised concerns about threats to his life just two months prior to his killing. Despite being accompanied by a driver and bodyguard at the time of the incident, neither was injured. They immediately rushed the wounded legislator to Nairobi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The shooting took place along Ngong Road, near a well-monitored roundabout that is typically manned by traffic police and covered by surveillance cameras. Senior police officials and detectives quickly arrived at the scene, and investigations are currently underway.

President William Ruto condemned the attack and ordered a comprehensive probe. “Those responsible must be held to account,” he asserted.

Lawmakers from across the political divide visited the crime scene, expressing deep sorrow and anger. They demanded a transparent and urgent investigation to uncover the perpetrators.

Parliament Speaker Moses Wetang’ula mourned the late MP, describing him as a “fearless and distinguished” legislator and called the incident “devastating.”

Charles Ong’ondo Were served under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), led by veteran opposition figure Raila Odinga. In a strongly worded statement, Odinga decried the act of violence:
“Mercilessly and in cold blood, gunned down by an assassin,” he said. “We have lost a gallant son of the soil!”

Odinga, who lost the 2022 presidential race to Ruto and initially disputed the results over alleged electoral irregularities, has since reached a political settlement with the current administration. The resulting “broad-based government” arrangement has seen several opposition members appointed to key positions.

