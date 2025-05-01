U.S. special adviser to attend Gabonese inauguration, Address Regional Security Issues

As part of renewed diplomatic engagement in Central Africa, Massad Boulos, the United States President’s Special Adviser on African Affairs, is scheduled to meet with Gabon’s president. His visit will also serve as an opportunity to engage regional leaders on pressing matters affecting the continent.

During his time in Gabon, Boulos is expected to hold discussions with several African heads of state, focusing on delicate topics, including the ongoing conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). These conversations will form part of broader efforts by the U.S. to support peace and stability across the region.

