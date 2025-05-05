China and Gabon pledge stronger strategic partnership following Nguema’s inauguration

China has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening ties with Gabon, expressing readiness to further elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations. The message was delivered by Mu Hong, the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, during his official visit to Libreville on Sunday.

Mu, who also serves as vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, represented China at Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema’s inauguration ceremony on Saturday. The following day, Mu met with President Nguema in the capital.

“China highly values the development of its relations with Gabon and is willing to work together to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to new heights,” Mu said.

During the meeting, Mu extended President Xi’s personal greetings and best wishes to President Nguema. He emphasized China’s interest in drawing upon the long-standing friendship between the two nations to foster deeper trust, enhance cooperation, and achieve mutual benefit.

“China is willing to work with Gabon to draw strength from their traditional friendship, deepen mutual trust through solidarity and cooperation, and jointly stride ahead through mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.”

In response, President Nguema expressed his appreciation for China’s support and the presence of Xi’s envoy at the inauguration.

Nguema sincerely thanked the Chinese president for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration and asked Mu to convey his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Xi.

He also reiterated Gabon’s dedication to the longstanding relationship with China.