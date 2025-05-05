Trump administration says it will pay immigrants in the US illegally $1,000 to leave

USAfricaonline.com: U.S President Donald Trump’s administration said Monday, May 5, 2025 that it would pay $1,000 to immigrants who are in the United States illegally and will return to their home country voluntarily.

The Department of Homeland Security stated in a news release that it would be “paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the CBP Home App.

The Department described “Self-deportation is a dignified way to leave the U.S.” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said that “If you are here illegally, self-deportation is the best, safest and most cost-effective way to leave the United States to avoid arrest… DHS is now offering illegal aliens financial travel assistance and a stipend to return to their home country through the CBP Home App.”

The Trump administration has stated that self-deportation enhances the likelihood of returning to the United States someday, according to President Trump “if they’re good people” and “love our country.”