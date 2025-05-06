Air Seychelles partners with Airbus to boost A320neo fleet efficiency

Air Seychelles has entered into a strategic agreement with Airbus to adopt the aircraft manufacturer’s Flight Hour Services – Fleet Technical Management (FTM) for its Airbus A320neo fleet. The initiative aims to enhance operational efficiency, improve reliability, and reduce maintenance costs, while upholding the airline’s commitment to safety and airworthiness.

Under this collaboration, Airbus will support Air Seychelles in fulfilling its Continuing Airworthiness Management Organisation (CAMO) responsibilities. This includes delivering engineering expertise to the airline’s maintenance control center and implementing preventive strategies to ensure consistent aircraft performance and minimize disruptions.

Dr. Michael Agathine, Head of Technical Operations at Air Seychelles, commented: “We are excited to optimise our fleet performance with these enhanced services by partnering with Airbus. At Air Seychelles, we take safety and efficiency very seriously and this partnership underlines our commitment to maintaining the highest standards in our operations.”

Air Seychelles has operated Airbus A320 models since 2012, a partnership that has contributed significantly to the development of the nation’s aviation infrastructure. The airline’s current fleet consists of two A320neo aircraft, which serve as critical links between Seychelles and major destinations across Asia and Africa.

Regis Boniau, Head of Customer Services at Airbus India and South Asia, underscored the longstanding collaboration, stating that the FTM agreement would help reduce unplanned maintenance and administrative tasks, while increasing aircraft availability and operational efficiency.

Based in Victoria, Air Seychelles remains focused on advancing regional air transport through such strategic partnerships, reinforcing its position as a key player in Indian Ocean aviation.