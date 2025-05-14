Halle Bailey granted restraining order against ex-boyfriend DDG over abuse allegations

A Los Angeles judge has issued a restraining order in favor of actress and singer Halle Bailey, following serious allegations of abuse by her former partner, rapper and YouTuber DDG. The order, granted on Tuesday, mandates that DDG, legally known as Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., maintain distance from Bailey and their 17-month-old son, Halo, until a formal hearing scheduled for June 6.

“Throughout our relationship,” Bailey stated in court documents, “Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

Bailey, 25, and Granberry, 27, were in a relationship from 2022 until their separation in 2023. In her filing, Bailey alleged that multiple instances of violence occurred after the breakup, including a particularly severe altercation in January.

In the detailed account, Bailey described how Granberry allegedly berated her as she tried to secure their child in a car seat.

“The next thing I knew, things got physical between us,” she wrote. “We fought each other, wrestling and tussling. At one point, Darryl was pulling my hair. He then slammed my face on the steering wheel, causing my tooth to get chipped. I then stopped fighting back as I was in a lot of pain.”

She provided photographic evidence of the injuries, including images of her chipped tooth and bruised arms, as part of her legal documentation.

Bailey also cited an incident in March where she claimed Granberry unlawfully entered her residence while she was away and sent her a photograph of her bed, accompanied by a threatening message suggesting she was seeing other men. Days later, when Bailey refused to allow their ill child to visit him, she alleged that Granberry destroyed her home’s Ring security camera and physically assaulted her while she was holding their baby. She filed a police report after that confrontation.

In her request to the court, Bailey asked that Granberry be prohibited from using his Twitch and YouTube platforms to target her or incite harassment from his followers.

“Whenever he wishes to cause upset, he starts bad mouthing me to his several millions of fans,” she said. “He claims I am withholding our son and that I am with other men. As a result, I then receive threats and hate on social media.”

The judge’s order also includes a prohibition on weapon possession and may be extended for up to five years during the June court appearance.

Granberry, originally from Pontiac, Michigan, gained prominence through his video content before transitioning into music. His latest album, Blame the Chat, was released on May 5 through Epic Records.

Bailey, a native of Atlanta, is a five-time Grammy nominee both as a solo artist and as part of the sister duo Chloe x Halle. She starred in Grown-ish from 2018 to 2022 and most recently played the lead role in Disney’s 2023 live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.