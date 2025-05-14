Diddy’s sex trafficking and racketeering trial begins in New York court

Legal proceedings are now underway in New York in the high-profile trial of music industry icon Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is facing serious federal charges including sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and the transportation of individuals for the purpose of prostitution. Prosecutors have begun presenting their case, outlining a broad pattern of alleged criminal behavior.

Combs, 54, has entered a plea of not guilty to all charges and has declined a proposed plea deal from federal prosecutors. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

The trial officially began with the swearing-in of a 12-member jury along with six alternates. In his opening remarks, the presiding judge emphasized the importance of impartiality, urging jurors not to discuss the case with anyone—“including spouses”—and to refrain from consuming any media or commentary related to the trial.

As the judge delivered his instructions, Combs remained composed and quiet, sitting with his hands clasped as he listened to the proceedings.

According to accounts from inside the courtroom, the prosecution began its opening statement by introducing some of the most severe allegations tied to the racketeering charges. Prosecutors claim that Combs orchestrated a network in which women were kidnapped, drugged, and coerced into sexual acts. They further allege that he used threats involving firearms and physical violence to silence the victims and maintain control.

Among those in attendance at the Manhattan courtroom were several members of Combs’ family, including his mother, Janice Combs, and his children Chance, D’Lila, Justin, and Quincy Brown.

This case represents a pivotal moment in Combs’ career, casting a shadow over the legacy of one of hip-hop’s most influential figures. The trial is expected to extend over several weeks and may significantly influence ongoing conversations in the music industry about abuse, power dynamics, and accountability.