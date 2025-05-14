Jim Nwobodo @85: visionary and titan. By Chiedozie Ogbonnia

On Friday, May 9, 2025, people from all walks of life gathered at the country home of Chief Jim Nwobodo, in Amaechi Awkunanaw, Nigeria, to celebrate a man of great talent, a visionary, an extraordinary titan, a sagacious achiever, a charismatic leader, a man with the heart of gold. He was the former Governor of the old Anambra State, a former federal minister and senator of the federal Republic of Nigeria, as he clocked Eighty-five years.

One of the major benefits of celebrating great men is it serves as a guide and an inspiration to the younger generation.

The youths in particular, are persuaded that, at an age many are still groping and floundering, Jim had developed the requisite perspectives, social skills and the acumen to become an entrepreneurial behemoth of world renown- including service and leadership as Chairman, Link Group International Ltd; Link Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Jimson International; Chairman, Jupiter Printing Co Ltd (Publishers of Satellite Newspapers) etc. It was in his thirties that he manifested courage, frontier spirit, and profound fear of God, creative humility, economic wizardry and philanthropy.

He was in his thirties when he became the Chairman of Enugu Rangers International Football Club.

It was in his thirties that he won election and was sworn in as the first executive governor of the Old Anambra State. In Jim Nwobodo we find a life well-nurtured and a life well-cultivated in service and humanity.

Let me use this opportunity to throw some light on Enugu Rangers International Football Club. For the records, the Nigerian-Biafran war (1967-1970) ended with the declaration of “No Victor! No vanquished!! But there is no gainsaying that the psychological trauma of defeat trailed the Igbo psyche shortly after. The Igbo elite needed a platform that would quickly mainstream the traumatized into the social life of the Nigerian state. One Chief Jerry Enyeazu, the Director of Sports in the East Central State (South East) in collaboration with other Igbo patriots assembled the ex-Biafran soldiers, who were still nursing the war injury and stigma, and founded a football team with the name Rangers Football Club.

The name “Rangers” was significant because it represented the “never-say-die” spirit of the Igbo, a trait they demonstrated with grit, passion and commitment during the war. “Rangers” was the most dogged, formidable, invincible daring paramilitary unit of the Biafran Armed Forces whose exploits during the war were unassailable.

The first outing of Enugu Rangers Football Club was with a highly kitted Nigerian Army X1 Football Club at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, in 1970. The Journalists tagged the match: A battle between the Biafran Army and the Nigerian Army. With a 2-1 victory, the Enugu Rangers, still bristling from the battle field, with the never-say-die and indomitable Rangers’ spirit, ferocity and skill was able to achieve for the Igbo what guns and “ogbunigwe” could not achieve in the battle field. The Rangers coach was Chief Dan Anyiam. The indomitable Godwin Achebe was the captain while the Alhaji- Domnic Nwobodo displayed sophisticated dexterity in the field. The other part of the story was that while the Nigerian Army Football team was well fed and equipped, spectators cast a martyr look at the Rangers team with a poor outfit.

The all-conquering Enugu Rangers went on to dominate the football scene in Nigeria for so many years; defeating crack and formidable opponents like WNDC (which later became the IICC Shooting Stars of Ibadan), ACB and Stationery Football Clubs of Lagos, Vasco Dagama F.C of Enugu, Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin, Alfusyan Rocks FC of Ilorin, Racca Rovers of Kano, DIC (Ranchers) Bees FC of Kaduna, Mighty Jets FC of Jos to mention just a few.

The Enugu Rangers represented the Igbo resurrection, Igbo consciousness, irrepressibility, Igbo dignity and pride. In fact, Rangers was the social soul of the entire Igbo. That was the Rangers that the young Jim Nwobodo was considered most suitable to lead from 1976-1979. Jim was then on the lips and hearts of every Igbo.

As a governor in 1979, Jim Nwobodo revolutionalized the education sector in the old Anambra State, comprising the present States of Enugu, Anambra and greater part of Ebonyi. He initiated the policy of one secondary school per community with a school bus and a generating set as compliments; bursary awards to all the students of the old Anambra state in all the higher institutions in Nigeria; Award of scholarship to indigent students, etc. Jim was the first governor to establish a State-owned University- the multi-campus-based Anambra State University of Science and Technology, ASUTECH, which has birthed the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) Enugu; Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU) Awka and Ebonyi State University (EBSU) Abakaliki.

Some other achievements by Jim include the establishment of Enugu State Television, Channel 50, Enugu; Ikenga Hotels, Nsukka and Awka, Sunrise Flour Mills, Enugu; Building Materials Factory, Ezzamgbo; Aluminum Products Factory, Ohebedim; Metallurgical Factory, Ozubulu; Specialist Hospital, Abakaliki; Anambra State Vegetable Oil Products(AVOP), Nachi; Nike Lake Resort, Enugu; Enugu and Onitsha Water Schemes; Rural Electrification Project in many communities; access roads; Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, etc..

Jim was a household name in the Old Anambra State. His accomplishments were very endearing to the masses and the election for his second tenure was guaranteed in the minds of all. I recall with deep emotional shock and goose flesh the very dramatic soulless robbery with which the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) government led by the late President Shehu Shagari rigged Jim Nwobodo out of office in favour of the late Chief Christian Chukwuma Onoh.

The impeccable combination of the personality cult in His Excellency, The Rt. Hon. Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, GCFR, QC, Owelle of Onitsha, the National Leader of the defunct Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) and the amiable Governor Jim Nwobodo was overwhelming and the NPN had to rely on bare-faced robbery and brigandage to upset Nwobodo, using the Police, the Army and the Federal Electoral Commission-FEDECO. While the NPN and their cohorts regaled in caustic triumphalism, the masses of the Igbo felt injured and dispossessed but Jim Nwobodo was undaunted and unbowed. He remarked philosophically that Eziokwu g’aputa ife, that is: The Truth shall Prevail. Azikiwe, on his part released a treatise captioned “The End Shall Vindicate the Just”. Three months after, the military struck, predicating their intervention on the massive electoral riggings across the country, amongst others.

Eziokwu g’aputa ife, is also captured in the Holy Bible. In verse 2 of the 12th Chapter of Luke’s Gospel, Jesus Christ himself declared thus: “For there is nothing covered that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known”. The plastic power of truth is eternal. According to Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe; Truth is a treasure. It is like the gold, buried 100 feet below the sea level for 100 years; when it is excavated, it appreciates 100 times in both lustre and value.

Nwobodo, like other legends before him, has seen the universal chord of treachery and infidelity; rise and fall, hope and despair, trauma and relief, malignity and veneration, hate and love but in all, he embraced the circumstances with equanimity and fear of God.

On Friday, May 9, 2025, men and women were struggling for a handshake with a good man; a man who in their hearts won the 1983 governorship elections; a man who within a space of four years accomplished what some others could not contemplate in eight years; a man whose trust in God is legendary, a lover of peace, a Fabian philosopher who would first caution his adversary, second and third time before he strikes, and when he strikes, the earth quakes in his favour. That is Jim.

On behalf of the people of Enugu State, I commend His Excellency Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, the Governor of Enugu State for revering the governors that preceded him, in spite of his outstanding accomplishments within two years that speak volumes. Not only that Mbah attended the event and spent ample time with Nwobodo, he came with his Deputy, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai; the former governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, local government Chairmen and other state government officials.

Mbah extoled the virtues of Nwobodo adding that “nothing endears one to his people than selfless service. That is what you epitomise. The men and women gathered here today to celebrate you is a reflection of that selfless service that you have provided for the people of Enugu State and Nigeria”

The traditional rulers in Enugu State, such as the Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Enugu State, His Majesty, Igwe Samuel Ikechukwu Asadu, (Ogadagidi); the Ubaojene ii of Ogugu and Akajiofor Ntuegbenese, His Majesty, Igwe Chidozie Aloy Ogbonna, Jr; His Majesty, Igwe Greg Ugwu, JP, Ọchịnanwata 1 of Akegbe Ugwu, His Grace, Prof. Emmanuel Olisa Chukwuma, OON, the former Archbishop of Enugu Province, Anglican Communion, Church of Nigeria; Sen. Ben Ndi Obi, (Ojeligbo), Chief Chinedu Anih of the Coal City University, Enugu, etc. Other groups include the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the ASUTECH Alumni, Women and Church groups, business tycoons, Chancellors and Principal Officers of universities, etc.

Jim thanked God for his life. He thanked the Governor and all the people that came from far and near. He also thanked Obidiya, Mrs. Patricia Nwobodo, an amazing Amazon, dazzling diamond, a Harvard exponent who’s inner and outward beauty shines forth with pleasure, lustre, harmonium and perfection.

Nwobodo is one of the most celebrated Igbo.

The truth has prevailed that popularity is not secured through brigandage, bare-faced robbery and abracadabra; that a broken leaf, after fluttering in the air must obey the law of gravity; that history shall vindicate the just; and that godliness is the greatest virtue.

Happy birthday to you, Anyanwu N’Awaraoha!