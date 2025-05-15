Soma Francess Okereke takes the stage in Paris on flare gas solutions.

By Chido Nwangwu. Follow on X (Twitter) @Chido247

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

On May 14, 2025, the Invest in African Energy (IAE) conference entered its second and final day in Paris, France. A knowledgeable, experienced, and savvy young woman, Nmesoma (Soma) Francess Okereke, made a presentation that was applauded by many people in the audience, several hours ago.

She focused on the familiar questions and issues concerning “Flare Gas Utilization … and Integrated Gas Commercialisation Solutions.”

In several parts of the African continent, the issue of the flaring of gas remains contentious and a sad reflection of the incapacities of the leadership of the countries, including Nigeria. Second, the environmental devastation to the communities and pollution of the air that the people breathe have caused the deaths of many traumatized citizens — especially in the Niger Delta, the South Eastern and Eastern sections of Nigeria. The same and similar problems are evident in Angola, Gabon, Cameroon and others. They all face some of the extremely difficult and deadly consequences of the open, and unmanaged flaring.

Currently, Soma works at Neuman & Esser (group of Germany) as a Manager and Flare Gas Recovery Specialist.Soma holds a first degree and a combined Master’s in Engineering (MEng) degree, in Chemical and Environmental Engineering from the respected University of Nottingham, in the United Kingdom.

As a practical matter, Soma served for one year on industrial placement at a gas compressor manufacturing company in Switzerland. She worked as a supply chain intern, optimising the raw material requirement planning (MRP) process for the company’s Asian subsidiary.

Upon her worthy graduation, Soma returned to Nigeria’s energy sector. She was a business operations analyst at an oil and gas services company.

They found her contributions to the tenders for various projects useful, such as the Nigerian Gas Flare Commercialisation Project (NGFCP).

USAfrica notes that the hard-working Soma served as a corporate planner/strategist at Newcross Petroleum Limited, whereby she facilitated the corporate goals of the gas condensate powerhouse.

Her father, Obi Okereke, is also a business executive in the Nigerian oil and gas industry. They are from Ajalli/Ujari in Anambra State of Nigeria.

Overall, I believe that Soma’s training at first-rate institutions, diverse experiences across Nigeria’s energy value chain, and internships equipped her with unique skills and a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector. Especially, the challenges related to energy poverty, access to clean, reliable energy, enhanced energy security and the African continent’s energy transition.