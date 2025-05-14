Wike urges PDP to zone 2027 presidency to South, warns against repeating 2023 mistakes

Federal Capital Territory Minister and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has called on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to commit to zoning its 2027 presidential ticket to the South, cautioning that failure to do so may result in a repeat of the internal divisions and electoral defeat experienced during the 2023 general elections.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Wike reiterated his loyalty to the PDP but firmly stated his refusal to condone any form of injustice within the party.

He criticized the party’s handling of its zoning policy in the run-up to the 2023 election, noting that the disregard for constitutional provisions and tradition weakened party cohesion.

“In 2023, we told the party, look, it is in our constitution, it’s in our tradition. When these people take the chairman, you people will go for a presidential candidate. Because of selfish interests, they manipulated the system. They said no, we shouldn’t do zoning now. Hold on, we will do zoning. Before we knew, some people had gone to buy foam, and we laughed. It’s okay, they don’t want to do zoning,” Wike explained.

He added, “Now, a zone took chairman of the party. A zone took the presidential candidate. We said okay, for peace to reign, so we can have a voice. They will go front and back.

We said this front and back you are doing, it will cost you something. Of course, arrogance came in. Forget, we have won the election. Who are they? See where we are.”

The former Rivers governor advised the PDP to take a decisive stance by declaring its presidential candidate for 2027 will emerge from the South, aligning with the region currently holding the nation’s presidency.

“Nigeria today, the South is occupying the presidency. Why not as a party come out openly now, our presidential candidate will also come from the South? Now, you don’t want to do that. You want to play the same game you played in 2023. It will backfire. And when it backfires, they’ll say oh, these people did this, these people did that. It will backfire. And I told people, this madness don’t help you. Come out now, and let everybody know this is where we’re heading to,” he warned.

Addressing speculations about his political stance and the wave of defections from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Wike clarified that he remains committed to the PDP but remains vocal against what he perceives as systemic injustice.

“I don’t want to leave the party, but I came out to say, this injustice will not stand. I will not support this,” he stated emphatically.

Responding to claims that his actions were divisive, Wike defended his conduct by citing the party’s constitutional framework.

“No. I’m doing it. If you obey the constitution,” he said.

“If you obey the constitution of the party. Okay, take an example. You are the chair of a national party. I don’t see how any right-thinking person, something that you do that can make the party to die. Something you know, you have a ruling party that’s looking for any opportunity.”

Wike also criticised the party’s leadership for allegedly ignoring Supreme Court rulings, adding, “The Supreme Court has given judgement, setting aside the Court of Appeal judgement. It’s up to you to implement the judgement. You’re not dictating. This is why I keep on telling people. This is why I have many more to say.”

He pointed to a leadership vacuum in the PDP, raising concerns about legitimacy within its administrative structure.

“The Constitution says, a correspondence to INEC must be a national chairman and national delegate. Now, you’re having a quagmire of who will be, or who is, the national delegate,” he noted.

On recent defections from PDP to the APC, including those involving Delta State’s current and former governors, Wike stressed the importance of effective leadership.

“I have always said leadership is key.

If you don’t show the right leadership, you suffer for it. I know that there would be an operation; it is a matter of time. When people talk about the Governor of Delta State and his predecessors and other team moving out of PDP to APC, what wrong did he do by saying he was going to support Tinubu, the president? That’s the crime? But the chairman of the Board of Trustees (BOT) of the PDP adopted Alex Otti, the Governor under the Labour Party, for a second tenure. Why are people not commenting about that?”

Wike expressed disappointment at the party’s reaction, stating, “I’m surprised that PDP said they didn’t see it coming. I will not call the names of the governors, but I called them. I said, the way things are going, I warned you people, and see what would happen.”

Clarifying his position in the APC-led federal government, he underscored his principles and contribution to PDP’s electoral performance.

“The only crime is that Wike is a minister under the APC government. I asked them, I’ve never said I was going to support the presidential candidate.

Nigerians heard me clear and loud. I was the only former governor who did not support the president but made sure PDP won 100% in the governorship, in the national and state assembly,” Wike concluded.