Cassie testifies against Diddy, says she would return $20M to erase years of abuse

In a deeply emotional testimony that has drawn national attention, singer Cassie Ventura told a New York court that she would willingly forgo the $20 million settlement she received from Sean “Diddy” Combs if it meant she could erase the trauma of their alleged abusive relationship. Ventura, 38, is the lead witness in the ongoing criminal trial against the music mogul, who faces a slew of serious charges.

“I would give it all back if it meant I never had to go through that,” Ventura declared, addressing claims that her allegations were financially motivated.

Combs, 55, is currently facing charges including racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation for the purpose of prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty to all counts. If convicted, he could face a life sentence.

During four days of harrowing testimony, Ventura recounted disturbing details of the decade-long relationship, which she described as emotionally and physically abusive. She said she was coerced into participating in drug-fuelled sex parties referred to as “freak-offs,” and claimed she was often threatened with violence if she refused.

“I would have agency and autonomy,” she said through tears, rejecting the defence’s assertion that she pursued legal action out of financial need.

She further testified about physical abuse that left her emotionally broken and injured. Despite the defence team’s attempts to portray the relationship as consensual—citing intimate text messages between the two—Ventura maintained her claims were grounded in a painful reality.

Attorney Anna Estevao, representing Combs, pointed to Ventura’s financial situation at the time of filing her lawsuit in 2023, noting that she had recently moved back in with her parents. However, Ventura stood by the integrity of her claims, dismissing the notion that money was her motivation.

In addition to the initial settlement, Ventura is reportedly in the process of securing a separate $10 million settlement from InterContinental Hotels, related to a 2016 incident involving Combs. Surveillance footage from the hotel, shown in court, captured Combs physically assaulting Ventura in a hallway—footage prosecutors consider pivotal to the case.

One message Ventura sent to Combs after the incident read:

“I’m not a rag doll. I’m somebody’s child.”

Despite exchanging affectionate messages in the days following the altercation, the prosecution argues that these communications reflect the psychological manipulation common in abusive relationships, rather than mutual consent.

On Friday, former Danity Kane member Dawn Richard added weight to Ventura’s testimony. Recalling an incident at Combs’ Los Angeles mansion in 2009, Richard told the court:

“She was in the foetal position,”

and claimed Combs threatened her afterward by saying,

“People go missing” if they talk.

Homeland Security special agent Yasin Binda also testified, confirming that during Combs’ recent arrest in New York, law enforcement seized drugs, large amounts of cash, and baby oil from his hotel suite.

The case has captivated public interest, with daily crowds gathering outside the Manhattan courthouse to witness the proceedings and the string of celebrities expected to take the stand.

Prosecutors are expected to continue presenting their case when the trial resumes next week.