Access holdings declare N125.29bn dividend amid robust 2024 financial performance

Access Holdings Plc has received shareholder approval to distribute a total dividend of N125.29 billion for the 2024 financial year, marking a substantial 67% increase from the N74.6 billion paid out in 2023. The approved dividend translates to N2.05 per ordinary share of 50 kobo each and was officially disclosed in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and affirmed during the company’s 3rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos.

Group Chairman of Access Holdings, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, highlighted the company’s resilient performance and strategic adaptability amid evolving policy environments, reaffirming its commitment to sustained value delivery.

“Considering our strong earnings performance and continued growth, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend per share of N2.05 for the year 2024. This brings the total dividend for 2024 to N2.50 per share. With this, the dividend payout for the year amounts to N125.29 billion,”

he said.

Aig-Imoukhuede further noted that Access Holdings’ 2024 performance reflects the strength of its balance sheet and the group’s overall resilience. He also cited the successful capital raising programme, which secured N351 billion through a rights issue—positioning the bank to meet the Central Bank of Nigeria’s new N500 billion minimum capital requirement.

According to him, the rights issue has significantly enhanced the company’s financial position, increasing its shareholders’ funds to N4.76 trillion.

Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Bolaji Agbede, expressed gratitude to shareholders for their participation in the rights issue, assuring them of the company’s ongoing commitment to growth and interim returns.

“We will look into delivering a N1 interim dividend in the course of the year, and we are counting on you to sell the Access brand to generate the revenue needed. We will also continue to do a lot on sustainability. I also want to clarify that our contributions are not solely in the South-West; over 15,000 people have been impacted in the North,”

Agbede stated.

Managing Director/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Roosevelt Ogbonna, also spoke at the AGM, emphasizing that the company’s strong 2024 performance underscores its effective business model and strategic focus.