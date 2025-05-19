Trump-Ramaphosa U.S-South Africa talks seek to salvage trade

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Trump-Ramaphosa U.S-South Africa talks seek to salvage trade

Securing South Africa’s trade ties with the United States will be a key aim of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington this week to meet Donald Trump, a minister in the delegation said Monday.

Ramaphosa was to be accompanied by four cabinet ministers on the high-stakes visit and (is) expected to meet Trump at the White House on Wednesday.

Ties between Pretoria and Washington have plummeted since Trump took office in January and Ramaphosa’s visit is seen as an attempt to reset the relationship.

A priority is securing trade relations in order to “protect jobs, grow the economy and expand employment opportunities”, Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen said.

The United States is South Africa’s second-largest trading partner behind China.

Trump’s sweeping trade tariffs announced in April, and then paused for 90 days, included a levy of 31 percent on South African imports which some industries say could result in massive lay offs.

Steenhuisen said a particular concern was the future of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) which provides duty-free access to the US market for some African products.

There are fears that the Trump administration will end the agreement, which is up for renewal in September.

“Preferential trade agreements such as AGOA contribute significantly to our economy,” Steenhuisen said in a statement. “Losing these benefits would be disastrous for farmers, farm workers and the economy at large,” he said.

With unemployment at around 32 percent, economic growth and job creation is a priority for Ramaphosa’s government. The president will also attempt to affirm that conspiracies of a “white genocide” are “patently false”, his spokesman Vincent Magwenya said.

Trump’s administration welcomed around 50 people from the Afrikaner community last week after claiming the white minority was under threat in the black-majority country.

Steenhuisen is a leader of the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA) party that joined Ramaphosa’s government of national unity, formed after last year’s elections.

Ramaphosa is also expected to encourage Trump to attend the G20 summit of leading economies that South Africa hosts in Johannesburg in November and which the US President has threatened to skip. ref: AFP

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByUSAfricaLIVE
Follow:
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
Previous Article Access holdings declare N125.29bn dividend amid robust 2024 financial performance Access holdings declare N125.29bn dividend amid robust 2024 financial performance
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!