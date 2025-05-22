Tanzania blocks X amid cyberattacks and pre-election tensions

Tanzanian authorities have suspended access to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) following a series of coordinated cyberattacks that targeted key government accounts and disseminated explicit and misleading content. The suspension comes at a politically sensitive time as the nation prepares for general elections slated for October.

The disruption began when hackers compromised the official account of the Tanzanian police late Tuesday. The attackers used the platform to distribute pornographic material and circulate false announcements, including an alarming—yet baseless—claim that President Samia Suluhu Hassan had passed away. These posts were swiftly deleted, and an investigation was launched to trace those responsible.

“We are actively searching for those responsible for spreading false information,” the police said in an official statement. During the same period, another prominent account linked to the state-affiliated telecommunications company, Airtel Tanzania, was also reportedly breached.

Seeking to calm public anxiety, government spokesperson Gerson Msigwa characterized the incident as “a minor incident” and emphasized the resilience of the country’s cybersecurity infrastructure. “I assure you Tanzania is safe, and we will find those responsible,” he stated, urging citizens to remain calm and avoid panic.

Despite these reassurances, access to X was cut off across Tanzania on Wednesday, rendering the platform unreachable for most users not utilizing a virtual private network (VPN). However, Tanzanian law prohibits the use of VPNs without official authorization, with violators risking fines or imprisonment—effectively curbing the platform’s accessibility for a broad segment of the population.

X has traditionally served as a key space for political dialogue and civil engagement in Tanzania, especially for opposition leaders, activists, journalists, and intellectuals. The decision to block access has sparked criticism from free speech advocates and human rights organizations, who view the move as indicative of broader efforts to limit digital freedoms under President Hassan’s leadership.

Since assuming office, President Hassan—who is seeking a second term—has been accused of intensifying crackdowns on dissent and leveraging legal frameworks to control online expression, particularly in politically charged periods.

Tensions escalated further earlier this week when Kenyan opposition leader Martha Karua and her team were barred from entering Tanzania. Karua had planned to attend a court session in solidarity with Tanzanian opposition figure Tundu Lissu, who currently faces treason charges—a capital offense if convicted.

In response to the diplomatic fallout, President Hassan declared on Tuesday that “no foreigner will be allowed to disturb Tanzania’s peace,” signaling a firm stance against what her administration perceives as external interference.

As the government continues its probe into the cyberattacks and maintains digital restrictions, critics argue that the incident is being exploited to legitimize broader suppression of political dissent and curtail access to independent online platforms ahead of a critical election season.