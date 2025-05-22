Top Schengen countries with highest visa rejection rates in 2024

Applying for a Schengen visa remains a significant step for many Nigerians planning to visit Europe for study, work, tourism, or other purposes. However, new data from the European Commission reveals that obtaining approval has become increasingly difficult across several countries in the region.

According to the 2024 statistics, out of 11.7 million Schengen visa applications submitted worldwide, approximately 1.7 million were denied—resulting in a global rejection rate of 14.8%. For prospective travelers, understanding which countries are most likely to reject visa applications is essential for better preparation and increased chances of success.

Here are the top ten Schengen countries with the highest visa rejection rates in 2024:

10. Czech Republic – 15.8% rejection rate

Matching France in terms of rejection rate, the Czech Republic denied 23,735 out of 150,629 applications. Applicants often fall short by failing to submit comprehensive travel plans, highlighting the importance of detailed itineraries.

9. France – 15.8% rejection rate

France processed over 3 million applications and rejected nearly half a million. Despite being a popular destination, visa approval requires strict adherence to documentation guidelines and application procedures.

8. Poland – 17.2% rejection rate

With over 19,000 rejections recorded, Poland maintained its firm approach to documentation compliance. Despite a rise in applications, incomplete or inaccurate submissions continued to result in high denial rates.

7. Croatia – 19.3% rejection rate

A recent entrant into the Schengen Zone, Croatia refused 8,003 out of 42,165 applications. The country follows the same rigorous standards as other member states, making thorough documentation vital for applicants.

6. Denmark – 23.7% rejection rate

Denmark rejected more than 31,000 applications out of 132,158. Authorities here pay close attention to financial statements and invitation letters—two commonly scrutinized documents.

5. Sweden – 24% rejection rate

Sweden turned down 44,576 of the 188,623 applications it received. The country’s meticulous evaluation process underscores the need for applicants to provide organized and error-free documentation.

4. Slovenia – 24.5% rejection rate

Though it received fewer applications overall, Slovenia denied 4,417 out of 18,171 submissions. Its stringent review process places it among the countries with the highest rejection rates.

3. Belgium – 24.6% rejection rate

Belgium reviewed 255,564 visa requests and rejected over 61,000. Ensuring accuracy and completeness in applications is especially critical for those applying to visit this country.

2. Estonia – 27.2% rejection rate

Estonia processed 12,125 applications and denied 3,291. Its strict evaluation standards placed it second among the most difficult Schengen countries to gain visa approval.

1. Malta – 38.5% rejection rate

Malta recorded the highest rejection rate among all Schengen countries. Of the 45,578 applications submitted, 16,905 were denied—meaning nearly 40% of applicants were unsuccessful despite the country receiving relatively fewer applications.

Additional Insights

Beyond the top ten, several major European nations also recorded notable visa denial figures in 2024:

Germany processed around 1.5 million applications and denied 206,733—yielding a rejection rate of 13.7%.

processed around 1.5 million applications and denied 206,733—yielding a rejection rate of 13.7%. Italy handled roughly 1.2 million requests and rejected 134,303, with a rejection rate of 10.9%.

handled roughly 1.2 million requests and rejected 134,303, with a rejection rate of 10.9%. Spain turned down 244,432 applications, amounting to a 15.7% rejection rate.

turned down 244,432 applications, amounting to a 15.7% rejection rate. On the other hand, Iceland stood out with a remarkably low rejection rate of 6.6%, indicating higher chances of approval for applicants who meet the required criteria.

For anyone planning to travel to Europe, careful preparation, accurate documentation, and awareness of country-specific visa standards remain key to navigating the increasingly stringent Schengen visa landscape.